Turkey Earthquake: EPL clubs, NFF, others honour Atsu

…as CAF sends condolence to Ghana

It was a show of solidarity for Ghana international, Christian Atsu, who lost his life in the Turkey earthquake, as some English Premier League sides honoured the player who had stints with three clubs in the EPL.

Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent confirmed.

The Ghana international, 31, had spells with Premier League sides Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle. Atsu had been missing since the February 6 quake that caused the collapse of his apartment in Antakya, Hatay. There was a period of applause in the game between Everton and Leeds United with the Toffees wearing black armbands in honour of Atsu.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month,” read a statement from Everton.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at Hatayspor and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives.” It was the same thing at another English club, Chelsea, as they put a video tribute of Atsu up on the big screen at the Stamford Bridge ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Southampton, where supporters observed a minute’s applause for the ex- Blues player.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors. The Blues added: “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu, our thoughts go out to his family and friends.” Also, the Nigeria Football Federation has sent condolence message to the family of the Ghanian star, as well as the Ghana FA.

In a statement released by the NFF, it started: “We are sending our deepest condolences to the family of Ghanaian international Christian Atsu, his friends and our brothers the Ghana FA, may his soul rest in peace.”

Others who pay tribute to the players are other Ghanian internationals, Stephen Appiah, Andre Ayew, Anthony Baffoe and the Ghana Head of State, Nana Afuko-Addo. Also, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has expressed sadness over the confirmed death of Atsu.

The condolence of CAF was dispatched on Saturday. The message reads: “CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and African Football Family conveys heartfelt condolences to his family and Ghanaian Football Family.”

Atsu, represented Ghana 65 times, played for a number of clubs including Everton, Chelsea, Newcastle in England and Porto. At the time of his tragic death, he was plying his trade in Turkey for Hatayspor.

