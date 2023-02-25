News

Turkey earthquake: Rescue team discovers $2m buried in rubble

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Search and rescue team have discovered $2 million buried under the rubble of one of the collapsed buildings in Turkey after the disastrous earthquake that rocked the region. In a video that made the rounds on social media during the week, the team was seen pulling the money from the ground and putting it into a bag, as they counted the cash. The cash is suspected to belong to one of the victims of the earthquake. It would be recalled that on February 6 two devastating earthquakes of 7.5 and 7.8 magnitudes respectively affected Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the quake that shook both nations stands at over 46, ooo lives lost, in what the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, has described as “the disaster of the century.” The United Nations have continued to appeal for more funds to aid rescue missions with many international bodies and countries donating to Turkey and Syria. In the quake, Ghanian football player, Christian Atsu, was one of the victims that lost his life. His  body was discovered and his remains flown home to Ghana to be buried. There were initial reports that the player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false and his body was found on Saturday

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

…Police complete trainings for explosive disposal operatives

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Ahead of the February, and March general elections, the Force Headquarters said it has “effectively concluded the training of its officers attached to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit”. Force Public Relations Officer( FPRO), CSPOlumuyiwa Adejobi, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday. The statement reads: “The training which […]
News

Buhari’s N18.5bn bailout may not be enough for Benue – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Promises judicious application of funds     Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the N18.5 billion loan doled out to the State by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to clear the backlog of salaries of workers and entitlements of pensioners may not be enough to confront existing […]
News Top Stories

Buhari To Nigerians In Diaspora: Give resources, talents, others back to your country

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJ

\President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in Diaspora to willingly give back some of their resources, talents, skills and global exposure for the development of the country.   Buhari, who said this on Saturday evening at a Town Hall meeting with Diasporan Nigerians in New York, United States of America, reinstated his commitment to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica