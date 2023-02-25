Turkey earthquake: Rescue team discovers $2m buried in rubble

Search and rescue team have discovered $2 million buried under the rubble of one of the collapsed buildings in Turkey after the disastrous earthquake that rocked the region. In a video that made the rounds on social media during the week, the team was seen pulling the money from the ground and putting it into a bag, as they counted the cash. The cash is suspected to belong to one of the victims of the earthquake. It would be recalled that on February 6 two devastating earthquakes of 7.5 and 7.8 magnitudes respectively affected Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the quake that shook both nations stands at over 46, ooo lives lost, in what the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, has described as “the disaster of the century.” The United Nations have continued to appeal for more funds to aid rescue missions with many international bodies and countries donating to Turkey and Syria. In the quake, Ghanian football player, Christian Atsu, was one of the victims that lost his life. His body was discovered and his remains flown home to Ghana to be buried. There were initial reports that the player had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false and his body was found on Saturday
