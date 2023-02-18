Sports

Turkey Quake: Atsu’s body loaded onto plane bound for Ghana

The body of former Chelsea and Newcastle player Christian Atsu was loaded onto a plane and bound for his home in Ghana after the footballer was found dead in the rubble of Turkey’s earthquake.

Christian Atsu had been missing since the early hours of the morning of February 6 following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Hatay, Turkey.

The 31-year-old’s ‘lifeless body was found under the rubble,’ Murat Uzunmehmet devastatingly revealed to reporters on Saturday – 12 days after the disaster first struck.

He added: ‘Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.’

The embassy is currently arranging for the body to be transported to Ghana for burial, as photos were taken of the coffin being loaded into an airplane at Adana airport.

The Ghanaian foreign ministry said Atsu’s elder brother and twin sister were at the site when his body was recovered.

The ‘government extends to the widow and family of Christian Atsu our deepest condolences,’ the ministry said in a statement.

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor’s manager said on Friday the Ghanaian had opted to stay with the club after scoring the winning goal in a Super Lig match.

Atsu’s club Hatayspor said on Twitter: ‘The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the collapse, is on his way to be sent to his hometown Ghana.

‘We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. Rest in peace,’ they tweeted – as they blacked out their profile picture.

Atsu joined Hatayspor in September last year after spells with English Premier League clubs Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Newcastle – where Atsu spent four years of his career – also paid tribute, saying: ‘A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.’

Former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez described Atsu as a ‘special person’.

*Courtesy: daily mail

 

