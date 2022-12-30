Turkey, S’Arabia condemn Taliban banning women from varsities

Turkey and Saudi Arabia have strongly condemned the Taliban’s nationwide ban on women attending private and public universities. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the ban was “neither Islamic nor humane”. Speaking at a joint news conference with his Yemeni counterpart, Cavusoglu urged the Taliban to reverse the decision. “What harm is there in women’s education? What harm does it do to Afghanistan?” Cavusoglu said.

“Is there an Islamic explanation? On the contrary, our religion, Islam, is not against education; on the contrary, it encourages education and science.” The Saudi foreign ministry expressed “astonishment and regret” at Afghan women being denied a university education. In a statement, the ministry said the decision was “astonishing in all Islamic countries”.

They became the latest Muslimmajority countries to do so after Qatar, which has served as a mediator between the United States and the Taliban, criticised the decision. There has also been domestic opposition to the ban, with a dozen women staging a protest in the streets of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, chanting for freedom and equality. “All or none. Don’t be afraid. We are together,” they chanted. Several high-profile cricketers have also condemned the decision on social media. Rashid Khan, the former captain of the national team, tweeted that women were the foundation of society. “A society that leaves its children in the hands of ignorant and illiterate women cannot expect its members to serve and work hard,” he wrote.

