Turkey Tourney: Super Falcons make short work of Nzalang National

African champions, Nigeria steamrolled Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang National 9-0 in their third and final match of the Turkish Women’s Cup competition played at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya on Tuesday morning.
Captain Asisat Oshoala bagged four of the total with goals in the 11th, 13th (penalties), 26th and 85th minute, while defender Gloria Ogbonna (8th minute), Uchenna Kanu (36th), Charity Adule (38th), new-girl Toni Oyedupe Payne (43rd) and Gift Monday (69th) also weighed in to condemn the two-time African champions to a humiliating defeat.
Overall, the Nzalang National scored no goal at the tournament, lost all three matches and conceded 16 goals.
The Super Falcons have much to brag about having won all three matches, scoring 11 goals and refusing to allow any goal into their net as goalkeepers Tochukwu Oluehi (against CSKA Moscow and Uzbekistan) and Christy Ohiaeriaku kept things absolutely tight at the rear.
Defender Gloria Ogbonna opened the floodgates as early as the 8th minute, before Oshoala, four-time African Woman Player of the Year, netted twice from six yards as the Guineans conceded penalties within two minutes.
Oshoala, who was Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Canada in 2014, made it four in the 26th minute, before former junior international Uchenna Kanu, Charity Adule and Oyedupe Payne ensured a 7-0 half-time lead.
The Falcons simply cruised in the second half with Gift Monday, in the 69th and Oshoala with another goal five minutes to the end.

Related Articles
Sports

Cavani ban: Uruguayan academics slam FA

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Uruguayan Academy of Letters on Friday denounced a three-game ban given to Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani on Friday, calling the sanction for alleged racism an example of English football’s lack of “cultural and linguistic knowledge.” The 33-year-old Uruguayan used the word “negrito” in an Instagram post after the club’s victory over Southampton on […]
Sports

Caster Semenya’s Olympic hopes fade as runner loses testosterone rules appeal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya appears to have lost her long-running legal battle against regulations requiring women with high testosterone to take medication to compete internationally between 400m and a mile. A Swiss federal tribunal said on Tuesday that it supported a decision by the court of arbitration for sport last year that track […]
Sports

AFN: Nigerian athletes not at risk of missing Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has debunked as misleading a report in a national daily that Nigerian athletes risk missing out of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan because of the addition of Nigeria to the highest category (A) of nations having the highest doping risk to the sport. Rule 15 of the […]

