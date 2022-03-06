News

Turkey, US will coordinate response to Ukraine war, Ankara says

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Turkey and the United States will remain in “close coordination” as they work for a diplomatic solution to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said after talks between the NATO allies’ deputy foreign ministers on Saturday.

Ties between Turkey and the United States have been strained over a host of issues in recent years, not least Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems and policy differences in Syria and the eastern Mediterranean. Washington imposed sanctions on Ankara in December 2020 over the S-400s, reports Reuters.

Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both countries. Ankara has called Russia’s assault unacceptable but it has also opposed sanctions on Moscow.

In a statement after talks between Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Ankara, Turkey’s foreign ministry said the allies “confirmed their support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty”.

“The importance of remaining in close coordination to manage the multifaceted impacts of the crisis and support a diplomatic solution was emphasised,” it said in a statement, adding the two had also discussed bilateral ties.

“The common will to deepen bilateral cooperation through a sustainable and institutionalised dialogue was confirmed, and it was highlighted that, despite the ongoing disagreements on some issues, Turkey and the United States have a wide-ranging positive agenda,” it said.

In response to Russia’s invasion, Turkey last month closed its Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits linking the Mediterranean and Black Seas to warships under a 1936 pact, limiting passage of some Russian vessels.

However, Ankara has also criticised the Western response to the attack, saying sanctions on Russia should aim to stop the war.

While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defence and trade, Turkey has sold drones to Kyiv, angering Moscow. Turkey, whose tourism sector relies heavily on Russian tourists, also opposes Moscow’s policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Earlier, a spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had said the president would urge his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to stop his invasion of Ukraine during a phone call on Sunday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PIB: Host communities insist on 10% equity shareholding

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

…reject 2.5%   Lawan, Sylva: Legislation’ll boost Nigeria’s fortunes     The host communities (HOSTCOM) producing oil and gas in Nigeria, yesterday, rejected the 2.5 per cent equity shareholding provided in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), being considered for passage by the National Assembly.   The host communities, which voiced its rejection of the 2.5 […]
News

Nigeria’s future bleak without restructuring- Meraiyebu

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

In spite of the jostling for elective positions ahead of 2023 by various members of the political class, an octogenarian and the Chairman, Ondo State chapter of Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Chief Anthony Meraiyebu, has insisted that unless the country is restructured, there appears no future of enduring stability.   Chief Meraiyebu, it would be […]
News

Insecurity: Ekiti moves to enumerate landed property, street naming

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has ordered the training of 485 enumerators for the enumeration of landed property and naming of streets in the 16 local government areas. According to Fayemi, a proper land policy is crucial as it will enable the state to tackle its security challenges and ensure even distribution of amenities. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica