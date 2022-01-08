Turkey’s city looks to Nigeria to grow its tourism numbers

Recently the President of Turkey Recep Tayap Erdogan visited Nigeria and invited President Buhari to Turkey for the Turkey African Conference in December. This is part of Turkey’s effort to develop a stronger relationship with Africa and Nigeria. The city of Bodrum wants to take advantage of this special relationship with Nigeria to drive its tourism.

The Mayor of the city of Bodrum, Ahmet Aras in December last year hosted a Nigerian team invited for exploratory meetings led by Abuja – based tour operator, Cecile Doumbe of CMD Tours. The team included Ambassador Ikechi Uko a travel expert and Adebayo Ajayi of Travel Sultan of Abay Tours. According to the Mayor of Bodrum: “Turkey has everything the Nigerian traveller wants. We have amazing shopping of top quality materials, we have wonderful destinations of which Bodrum is the best. The historical legends of Turkey are unparalleled for both Christians and Moslems. ‘‘Anything you want we have more. We want you to come and enjoy our Mediterranean culture within Asia.

Bodrum is home to many ancient civilisations of Greece and the Island of Rhodes. ‘‘We have the largest underwater museum in the world. AirBnB started from Bodrum over 50 years ago. We had no hotels then and we gave our houses for bed and breakfast. But today we have the most luxurious vacations in Europe. I will be coming to Nigeria to market Bodrum and I invite Nigerians to the Mediterranean Tourism Expo in Bodrum taking place in October.”

Earlier, the exploratory team, which were invited by Skywings Istanbul were hosted to a city tour of Istanbul, the city of two continents, visiting the European and the Asian sides of Istanbul with stops at the world famous Hagia Sophia of Constantinople. At a meeting with the Bodrum Hoteliers Association, the President, Omer F. Dengiz, told the team that Bodrum has a population of 130,000 but receives over 1.3 million tourists every year, mainly from Britain and Germany. Bodrum has over 1, 000 hotels with about 150,000 rooms and more than 300,000 beds, rates running between $50 and $500.

There are boutique hotels and luxury collections. Bodrum has been described as unique, chic and special by tourists who troop to the city between April and October every year. After facility and city tour of Bodrum, which included visits to the castle and the museum of Halicarnisus, a former ancient wonder of the world, the team departed for Antalya.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...