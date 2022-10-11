Arts & Entertainments

Turkish-based Nigerian calls for peace, unity among Africans

A Nigerian based in Turkey and Chief Executive Officer of Blackk Beat Music, Mr. Onyeachom Stephen Okechukwu, has called for peace and unity among Africans, especially those in the diaspora, as they are the representative of the continent across the shores.

Speaking at a news briefing in Lagos recently, on his company’s preparation for the 2022 Miss Africa Pageant holding in Turkey, Okechukwu, popularly known as ‘DJ Blackk Beat’, stressed the need for Africans to unite together and develop the continent.

He noted how Africans are working together in Turkey and promoting peaceful co-existence among Black origins.

On the pageant, he explained that it is meant to champion the campaign for peace and national integration, as well as women and children empowerment, in line with the mandate of his foundation.

“This year’s event promises to be fun and memorable because there was a year’s break, due to the COVID restrictions in the last couple of years. We are coming back and better this time, and we promise to connect to the rest of Africa on this one. Social media shall be buzzing across Africa when they watch our models display the pride of Africa from the beautiful city of Esenyurt in Turkey.

“The event is proudly supported by the mayor of Esenyurt, Kemal Deniz Bozkurt, and Turkish Media. Miss Africa is open to beautiful young African women from all parts of the country, between the ages of 18 and 25. This year, we have worked very hard to eliminate the barriers to contesting, including the continued suspension of the registration fee and the elimination of regional auditions.

“While this is partly in response to the global public health crisis, it is also to ensure that contestants from 36 regions within the continent are represented. The empowerment of women and the underprivileged is a cardinal aspect of our vision as a foundation over these years, and this will be passionately pursued along with the emerging queen,” he said.

He further noted that gender-based violence was also an unhealthy trend that his foundation was fighting through its campaigns, which the emerging queens were expected to champion as well.

 

 

