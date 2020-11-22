Turkish Cargo carries COVID-19 vaccines via its cross-continental air bridge

Continuing its contributions for a sustainable global supply chain by building a air cargo bridge across the world, the Turkish Cargo has started to carrying COVID-19 vaccines. It carried the COVID-19 vaccines, manufactured in China, to Brazil which is at a flight distance of approximately 17 thousand kilometers.

By carrying pharmaceuticals to the key and certificated destinations such as Mumbai, Brussels, Istanbul, Singapore, Dubai, Basel, London and Amsterdam, Turkish Cargo created a global pharmaceutical corridor between more than 400 destinations, and maintains its commitment for transporting the COVID-19 vaccines that are ready or being developed.

Holding the IATA CEIV (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators) pharma certificate, Turkish Cargo, maintains the cold chain at the optimal conditions thanks to the “TK Pharma” product which was designed for carrying pharmaceuticals at global standards.

Turkish Cargo provided a capacity increase for the COVID-19 vaccine shipments. In order to satisfy the increased demand for transportation of the vaccines, pharmaceuticals and temperature-controlled cargo, Turkish Cargo commissioned the temperature-controlled smart warehouse with an additional area of 1200 square meters.

Additionally, having increased its capacity for the cold chain shipments by 30 per cent by working with the largest suppliers of active containers in the industry, Turkish Cargo enhanced its cold chain shipment scale to 25 thousand tonnes per month thanks to the capacity to service additional 150 aircraft pallets on instantaneous basis.

Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer, Turhan Özen said: “We made significant contributions for the sustainability of the supply chain and enlarged our cold chain footprint all around the world thanks to the business processes we have been maintaining uninterruptedly during the course of the pandemic.

For the purpose of maintaining the cross-continental cold chain, Turkish Cargo offers industrial solutions such as the dedicated temperaturecontrolled storehouses between the range of -20/25 degrees, pharmaceutical maintenance teams, active containers and thermal carriers.

Thanks to our special cargo shipments, for which we hold all global qualifications and certifications, we are ready to transport the vaccines that are ready or being developed to all across the globe.”

Like this: Like Loading...