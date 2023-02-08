Turkish goalkeeper dies following earthquake

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following Monday’s earthquake in his home country, his club Yeni Malatyaspor has confirmed.

More than 7,000 people have lost their lives in Turkey and Syria following the earthquake, reports the BBC.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” the club said on Twitter.

“We will not forget you, beautiful person,” it added.

Turkaslan, 28, played six times for Turkish second division club Yeni Malatyaspor after joining in 2021.

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, who currently plays for Turkish second tier side Caykur Rizespor, said on Twitter: “RIP brother Eyup Ahmet Turkaslan. One moment you can see someone in the dugout, the next moment they’re gone.”

Bolasie added: “My condolences to all his family and team-mates at Yeni Malatyaspor. Devastating to hear and wish we can all continue to help everyone in need.”

