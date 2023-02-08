Sports

Turkish goalkeeper dies following earthquake

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died following Monday’s earthquake in his home country, his club Yeni Malatyaspor has confirmed.

More than 7,000 people have lost their lives in Turkey and Syria following the earthquake, reports the BBC.

“Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace,” the club said on Twitter.

“We will not forget you, beautiful person,” it added.

Turkaslan, 28, played six times for Turkish second division club Yeni Malatyaspor after joining in 2021.

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, who currently plays for Turkish second tier side Caykur Rizespor, said on Twitter: “RIP brother Eyup Ahmet Turkaslan. One moment you can see someone in the dugout, the next moment they’re gone.”

Bolasie added: “My condolences to all his family and team-mates at Yeni Malatyaspor. Devastating to hear and wish we can all continue to help everyone in need.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Obodo regains freedom, considers relocating abroad

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Christian Obodo, who was kidnapped on Sunday, has regained his freedom as the former Udinese midfielder considers relocating abroad. It was the second time the retired Super Eagles player would be kidnapped after he was first abducted on June 9, 2012, on his way to church.   According to the police, Obodo was kidnapped […]
Sports

Report: Bale to arrive London Friday as Spurs close on deal with Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

Gareth Bale will fly to London from Spain on Friday before completing a move to Tottenham from Real Madrid. Bale spent several hours at Madrid’s training ground on Thursday, where he was understood to be working out in the gym, as he awaited the green light to seal a deal that will see him return […]
Sports

AFCON 2023: Egypt edge Guinea; Ghana, Tunisia held

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was billed as the Mohamed Salah versus Naby Keita show, but Mostafa Mohamed took centre stage with a late winner as Egypt beat Guinea 1-0 on Sunday in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying. Liverpool teammates and national team captains, Salah and Keita were creative but failed to score in a Group D […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica