News

Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Turkish warplanes, helicopters and drones hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq in an air and land operation that targeted facilities ranging from camps to ammunition stores, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Monday.

The military action was part of a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara, reports Reuters.

The operation focused on the Iraqi regions of Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan, the ministry said in a statement. Alongside the air operation, commandos and special forces also participated, both by land and air.

“Our operation is continuing successfully as planned,” the state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying. “The targets identified in the first phase have been captured.”

No information on casualties was given.

The action, called “Operation Claw Lock”, aimed to “prevent terror attacks” and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack, the ministry added.

Artillery also fired on militant targets in the military action, it said.

Turkey regularly launches air strikes into northern Iraq, a region into which it has repeatedly sent commandos, to support its offensives.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused in southeast Turkey.

Turkish officials privately say they believe Baghdad is firmly on their side in fighting the PKK, which the European Union and United States have also designated a terrorist group.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

GUNMEN FREED OVER 4000 PRISONERS IN 1 YEAR: It’s a time bomb waiting to explode –Ejiofor, others

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Steve Uzoechi, Dominic Adewole and Francis Ogbuagu

• S’East may not escape impact of Owerri jailbreak for years – Forensic investigator • #ENDSARS protest caused much havoc –CSP Haruna • Incident increased crimes in Delta –DC, Correctional Services A retired Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police, Mr. Peter Ogunyanwo, has described as a time bomb waiting to explode attacks on some correctional facilities […]
News

Buhari orders linkage of Lekki port with railway facility

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the linkage of the Lekki Deep Seaport to the railway network. The President gave this order yesterday in Lagos when he inspected work on the port in Lagos. According to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President commended the efforts of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, towards […]
News Top Stories

2023: APC, PDP biker over Jonathan

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

As political actors continue with their permutations for the 2023 presidential election, former President Goodluck Jonathan appears to have become the beautiful bride as the two major political parties in the country, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seem to be fighting over who fields him in the forthcoming election.   There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica