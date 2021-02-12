Sports

Turkish Women’s Cup: Falcons’ coach shuns Oparanozie

Posted on

The Super Falcons have again overlooked former captain Desire Oparanozie from their latest squad, while Sevilla forward Toni Payne has been called up by new coach Randy Waldrum for the Turkish Women’s Cup. Oparanozie fell out with top officials after she allegedly led a pay strike at the World Cup in France. She was subsequently stripped of the captaincy and has not been involved with the team ever since even though she has been doing well at her new French club Dijon. Toni Payne is one of the fresh call-ups to the Falcons.She has previously represented the USA U17s. Otherwise, Waldrum has kept faith with the team’s tried and trusted players led by skipper Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Francisca Ordega and Tochukwu Oluehi.

