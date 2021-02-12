Turkish Women’s Cup: Falcons’ coach shuns Oparanozie

The Super Falcons have again overlooked former captain Desire Oparanozie from their latest squad, while Sevilla forward Toni Payne has been called up by new coach Randy Waldrum for the Turkish Women’s Cup. Oparanozie fell out with top officials after she allegedly led a pay strike at the World Cup in France. She was subsequently stripped of the captaincy and has not been involved with the team ever since even though she has been doing well at her new French club Dijon. Toni Payne is one of the fresh call-ups to the Falcons.She has previously represented the USA U17s. Otherwise, Waldrum has kept faith with the team’s tried and trusted players led by skipper Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Francisca Ordega and Tochukwu Oluehi.
SWAN congratulates AIPS on historic anniversary
The President, National Executive Committee and the entire body of Sports Journalists in Nigeria has congratulated the President of the International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo, and the President, AIPS-Africa, Mitchel Obi, on the occasion of the 96 years anniversary of the world body, on Thursday, July 2. According to the release signed by the […]
Barca to offload 12 players to keep Messi
…as Suarez Juve move collapses Financially troubled Barcelona have put 12 players up for sale. The potential exits include Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti. This is part of the mass clearout that the new coach, Ronald Koeman has embarked on in other to transform the club. Last season saw how badly exposed many first-team […]
Sanchez is joining Inter, Ole confirms
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will join Inter Milan on a permanent deal. Talks have been progressing on a deal which is thought will see Sanchez leave United on a free transfer. The 31-year-old has been at Inter on loan since August 2019 with United still paying a large […]
