Turkish Women’s Cup: Super Falcons impress Waldrum ahead of opener against CSKA Moscow

Coach Randy Waldrum has expressed satisfaction with the quality of players in the Super Falcons’ camp ahead of the African champions’ Turkish Women’s Cup opener against CSKA Moscow’s ladies squad at the Emir Sports Complex, Antalya on Thursday.

“I am really impressed with the group as a whole; I am happy to see players show so much talent. The opportunity to see a lot of players is really important to me especially this year that is not a qualification year.

“I want to expand the net to look at the other foreign-based and local players.”

While admitting that Nigeria has an abundance of talented players, the American tactician asserted that the pool of players must necessarily be expanded to look far and near and get the very best to represent Nigeria.

“We need to give opportunity especially to the young players that are up and coming from the various age-grade National Teams. Some of the players who featured at the last FIFA World Cup are getting older. It is important to develop the young players, give them confidence and get them ready for the next two FIFA World Cups. It is very important to look at the players in the domestic league.”

The former Coach of Trinidad and Tobago looked ahead and stated his vision, saying he wants to build on the accomplishments of the nine-time African champions and see how to push them up as credible contenders for global glory.

“The goal is to consistently qualify from the group stage, have a deep run in the FIFA World Cup and push hard to become champions.”

The Super Falcons will take on CSKA Moscow at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya on Thursday at 8.30am, before further clashes with the women’s National Team of Uzbekistan on Saturday (5pm) and with Nzalang National of Equatorial Guinea (2008 and 2012 African champions) on Tuesday next week (9am).

