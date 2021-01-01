Business

Turmeric farmers seek FG’s support for production, export

Posted on Author Cephas Lorhemen Comment(0)

Farmers engaged in the production of turmeric have called on the Federal Government to come to their assistance to facilitate large scale production to boost the country’s non-oil export drive. National President of Turmeric Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NATPPMAN), Mikah A. Sule, stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Sule, who described turmeric as a rhyzome (root) that comes from the ginger family with a rough and segmented skin, said at the moment, it was grown in 16 states of the country including Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti states respectively among others but without support from the federal government.

He said: “It is as a result of this that we are soliciting the support of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Agric and Rural Development, as well as governors in states where it is farmed to enable us boost its production to showcase Nigeria’s potentials even in the export market. “Today, turmeric is widely cultivated in the tropics, and goes by different names in different cultures and countries.

It is a plant that has a very long history of medicinal use dating many years ago and can be used not only as a principal spice but as a component in religious ceramics.” According to him, the plant needs temperatures between 20°C and 30°C and a considerable amount of annual rainfall to thrive. He enumerated some of the health benefits of turmeric, saying “its antioxidants have the potential to prevent heart disease and eye conditions, and the antiinflammatory properties can help people with arthritis and can also reduce the risk or spread of cancer.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Naira gains as speculators panic, offload dollars

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Rebound Naira appreciated to N465/$1 on parallel   market yesterday   The naira has rebounded on the parallel market as the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Thursday, that it was set to resume dollar sales to licensed Bureaux De Change (BDCs) seems to have spooked currency speculators, who are now selling off […]
Business

HY’20: Analysts posit muted stock market performance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ollowing weak economy occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19, analysts at Cordros Securities have speculated muted stock market performance for the second half of the year 2020.     The analysts, in their Mid-Year Outlook/ COVID-19 Pandemic Reframes Narrative, noted that many other issues that have remained through the years, which include weak macros, weak […]
Business

114 firms delisted from NSE in 18yrs

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

EXIT Shareholders bemoan delisting of companies by the regulatory authorities   A total of 114 quoted companies have been delisted from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) between 2002 and 2020 according to a report obtained from the exchange by the New Telegraph.   Investigation by this newspaper showed that while some firms were delisted for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica