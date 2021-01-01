Turmeric farmers seek FG’s support for production, export

Farmers engaged in the production of turmeric have called on the Federal Government to come to their assistance to facilitate large scale production to boost the country’s non-oil export drive. National President of Turmeric Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NATPPMAN), Mikah A. Sule, stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Sule, who described turmeric as a rhyzome (root) that comes from the ginger family with a rough and segmented skin, said at the moment, it was grown in 16 states of the country including Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti states respectively among others but without support from the federal government.

He said: “It is as a result of this that we are soliciting the support of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Agric and Rural Development, as well as governors in states where it is farmed to enable us boost its production to showcase Nigeria’s potentials even in the export market. “Today, turmeric is widely cultivated in the tropics, and goes by different names in different cultures and countries.

It is a plant that has a very long history of medicinal use dating many years ago and can be used not only as a principal spice but as a component in religious ceramics.” According to him, the plant needs temperatures between 20°C and 30°C and a considerable amount of annual rainfall to thrive. He enumerated some of the health benefits of turmeric, saying “its antioxidants have the potential to prevent heart disease and eye conditions, and the antiinflammatory properties can help people with arthritis and can also reduce the risk or spread of cancer.

Like this: Like Loading...