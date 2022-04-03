Turn up the heat in plunging neckline

Celebrities and fashion forward females have starred up the heat on different prestigious red carpets with plunging necklines.

How else do you show off those curves if not in this most daring style. Plunging neckline dresses is not a style for the church girl or the girl next door. It is a red carpet slay style that ladies are not letting go any time soon.

This revealing neckline is a staple style at red carpet events like the African Magic Viewers choice Award. Plunging neckline is a style you wear when you want to be controversial and definitely not a dress you wear to a close family gathering.

Just like it is not style you wear to conservative places. Wearing plunging neckline does not make one a bad girl because it is just style. You just have to be bold enough to face people that will stare.

And don’t worry how far your pictures from the paparazzi would go, because you will be sure to have reached the shores of different countries just by wearing the right dress to the right party.

Let these top celebrities, Beyonce, Nengi, Lilian Afegbai, Maryam Elisha and many others inspire you next time you want to dial up a sexy number for that prestigious event.

