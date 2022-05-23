Metro & Crime

Turner refutes allegation of wooing delegates with employment

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

The Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Ebinyo Turner on Sunday debunked reports that he was wooing   delegates with employment letters to enable them vote for him during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

It was alleged at the weekend that the chairman ahead of the primaries had been dishing out employment letters to some delegates to attract their votes.

It was said that he has already issued out over 50 of such employment letters to the delegates stating that most of the beneficiaries had received their first monthly salaries from the council.

But Turner, who is a House of Representatives aspirant for Ogbia federal constituency, reacting to the allegation said: “I heard about that rumour and it is unfortunate that politicians are playing dirty politics. Im the executive chairman of the local government and powers are within me to give employment as the third  tier of government.

“All that is just to blackmail me for the elections. If the appointment lasts for three months it doesn’t matter even the former governor gave appointments that lasted for three months. And in this instance now, the persons I’m giving appointments are also entitled to severance.

“It is not even the salary that they are going to get after three months that is the issue. It is the severance. How can I give 50 persons appointment? Do I have the money to give 50 persons appointment? Our local government does not even have money in the first place.

“It is people  that are scared of failing the election that are just blackmailing me. It is my right as the chairman of a local government to give employment in the first place.

“I have not even given employment but I intend to do that before I leave office. You don’t expect me to be in office and I didn’t employ any of my brother or sister.

“I’m the one that cleaned up the system. Before I came in, the local government was not paying salaries. The chairmen that came and went all they did was to load up wage bill and walk away and that was the reason why my local government owed up to 14 or 15 months salaries.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Slain musician’s family sues police for N1bn

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Family of 20-year-old Chibuike Daniel Dominic, aka Sleek, the Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based musician killed by a police officer, has sued the police for N1 billion. The family Sleek’s killing was needless, inhuman and a gross violation of his right to life. Sleek was killed recently in the Elelewo axis of Obi-Akpor Local Government Area, […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria will be truly great, despite her present travails – Adelabu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general election, Oloye Adebayo Adelabu has congratulated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, fellow Nigerians and the people of Oyo State on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence celebration. Oloye Adelabu, who is also the Parakoyi of Ibadan […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA intercepts UK, Ireland, Australia-bound cocaine, heroin

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted parcels of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis sativa being shipped to the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Australia, Maldives and New Zealand.   The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said, in a statement yesterday, that a suspected notorious trafficker, Sikiru Owolabi, behind […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica