Turnout, standard impress Adron Games organisers

The organisers of the just concluded Adron Games have showered praises on the turn out of the annual corporate event and the standard exhibited by the participants.

The Director of Operations, Adron Games 2022, Emmanuel Oladapo, said at the weekend that the turnout was generally impressive just as the standard of the events were high.

Oladapo said: “Our target was to create an environment for bonding amongst the staff members across the country while we also encourage them to keep fit.

“This year, our staff members were so good in the various sports and we are highly delighted that fater six editions, things are generally getting better.

