Tussle over TB Joshua’s estate deepens as evicted ministers declare innocence

The leadership tussle rocking the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), after the death of Founder and General overseer, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, is far from being over, according to New Telegraph investigations. It was gathered that some of the ministers under investigation for various offences have decidedto open up andhavedeclaredtheir innocence.

Pastor TB Joshua died on June 5 and was buried inside the church premises on July 9. Those who spoke to our correspondent, noted that there were no issues until the death of the late man of God, TB Joshua. Specifically, one of the ministers, who preferred anonymity, said yes Prayer Mountain with fully armed policemen as if we were criminals. It was like a dream.

A rude shock becausetherewasnoincidentapart from the verbal instruction that we should leave. “Out of the 20 people, only four were in the accounts department. How can we be accused of fraud when we were never in charge of financial issues in the entire Church or signatories to accounts? Our late daddy was the sole signatory of accounts and all monies goes into the church’s vault.

“Pastor Joshua took care of us because many of us have been with him for over 25 years and we travel abroad for evangelism, we are now to be subjected to police harassment and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) threats, intimidation and infringement on our human rights. We have left the church, but they should not tarnish our names.”

After our investigations, it was confirmedthatlatePastorTBJoshua was sole signatory to the account of SCOAN and now it is his wife, Mrs. Evelyn Joshua and daughter, Promise Joshua, who are signatories to the SCOAN accounts.

It will be recalled that a letter signed by EFCC’s Lagos State Zonal Commander, Ahmed Ghali, said 20 disciples are being investigated for allegedly syphoning funds and breaking of the church’s vault.

Those under probe are, Obasa Damilola Tinuola, Obasa Folake, Mosun Adeloju, Yakubu Abeni, Omoitoh Omoye, Adebola Olamide Morenike, Bousso Racine, Eugune Rademeyer, CindyElizabethWidjaja, Fanny Elma Alfred, Angela Marie Brandt and Graham Nadine.

Others are Tonge Christopher, CatherineAnnFarr, EnriqueMiguel, Olayinka Deborah Egbejobi, Mari- Anne Uchechi Ibe, David Omojevbe Joseph, Tonge Ruth and Polo Sandoval Allison.

The church has officially named the wife of the late T.B Joshua’s wife, Evelyn, as the new leader. In a statement on its verified Facebook page, SCOAN said all church activities would be under the guidance of God and the leadership of Mrs. Evelyn.

Further checks revealed that the personal accounts of the ministers under probe were opened by the church at ECOBANK under one account officer (name withheld) and the ministers argued that it is easy to evaluate their accounts to detect fraudulent issues.

Another minister said: “Our accounts are private, but they are open to the Church because anECOBANKstaff wascalledby the late man of God to open the accounts for us all.

“The issue of money should not be over-emphasized because for 32 years, Pastor Joshua was the sole signatory. We just want to exit in peace without all the hassles of police brutality and EFCC threats.”

Theministers, however, added that they were never on salaries with late Prophet Joshua, but on allowances based on designated assignments.

