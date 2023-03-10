2023 Elections

TVC: We’ll Appeal Against Judgment – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comments Off on TVC: We’ll Appeal Against Judgment – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will appeal against the judgment that ordered it to allow two voters to vote with a Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC) in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had on Thursday while delivering judgment in a suit filed by two aggrieved persons, Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell, said the order was made on grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’s database.

But the Commission in a terse message issued by its Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekamni said it has been served a copy of the judgment “by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC).

He said, “The commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgment of the trial court.”

Justice Egwuatu in his ruling, ordered “the defendant (INEC) to allow the plaintiffs to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) issued by the defendant, the plaintiffs having been duly captured in the National Register of Voter’s database.

“A declaration is made by this court that the plaintiffs, having fulfilled all necessary legal requirements to register and having consequently been captured in the defendant’s (INEC’s) central database and manual, printed paper-based record or hard copy format of the defendant’s maintained Register of Voters, the plaintiffs are entitled to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards in the forthcoming 2023 general election.”

He, however, refused to grant the plaintiffs’ prayer three which was to allow every eligible voter with a TVC to vote because the suit was not filed in a representative capacity.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResult: Tinubu Floors Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso In Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kwara state, winning in all 16 Local Government Areas of the state. Tinubu garnered 263,572 votes to defeat his closest challenger and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku […]
2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResults2023: Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku In Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi won Saturday’s presidential election in Plateau State after scoring the highest number of votes. The State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor Federal University, Lafia, Professor Abdulrahman who announced the result at the INEC Office Jos on Monday night said Peter Obi scored a total of […]
2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Labour Party Wins Edo South Senatorial Seat

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Labour Party has clinched the remaining senatorial seat in Edo State as its candidate in the Edo South Senatorial District, Barr Neda Imasuen was announced the winner of the contest defeating the two major political parties; the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Announcing the results on Monday, the Independent National […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica