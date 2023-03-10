TVC: We’ll Appeal Against Judgment – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will appeal against the judgment that ordered it to allow two voters to vote with a Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC) in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had on Thursday while delivering judgment in a suit filed by two aggrieved persons, Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell, said the order was made on grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’s database.

But the Commission in a terse message issued by its Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekamni said it has been served a copy of the judgment “by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC).

He said, “The commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgment of the trial court.”

Justice Egwuatu in his ruling, ordered “the defendant (INEC) to allow the plaintiffs to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards (TVCs) issued by the defendant, the plaintiffs having been duly captured in the National Register of Voter’s database.

“A declaration is made by this court that the plaintiffs, having fulfilled all necessary legal requirements to register and having consequently been captured in the defendant’s (INEC’s) central database and manual, printed paper-based record or hard copy format of the defendant’s maintained Register of Voters, the plaintiffs are entitled to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards in the forthcoming 2023 general election.”

He, however, refused to grant the plaintiffs’ prayer three which was to allow every eligible voter with a TVC to vote because the suit was not filed in a representative capacity.

