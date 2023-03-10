TVC: We’ll appeal against the judgement – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will appeal against the judgement that ordered it to allow two voters to vote with Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC) in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections. Justice Obiora Egwuatu had yesterday, while delivering judgement in a suit filed by two aggrieved persons, Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell, said the order was made on the grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’s database. But the commission in a terse message by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman Rotimi Oyekamni, said it has been served a copy of the judgement “by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two plantiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC). “The commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court.” Justice Egwuatu in his ruling, ordered “the defendant (INEC) to allow the plaintiffs to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards issued by the defendant, the plaintiffs having been duly captured in the National Register of Voter’s database.”
Related Articles
New Lagos-Ibadan rail line good for our transportation plan-Abiodun
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the Lagos- Ibadan Standard Guage Railway project of the Federal Government was in tandem with the state’s Transportation Master Plan, just as freight stations crisscrossing the state would provide manufacturers good platform to export their goods and services to the outside world. The governor, who stated this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Iftar: Buhari calls for concerted efforts to fight insecurity
Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all political parties in the country to keep elections and election-related differences aside and join the administration’s drive to defeat insecurity in the country. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, while speaking at an Iftar dinner with members of the business […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lassa Fever: Edo confirms 115 cases, 13 deaths
Edo State has confirmed eight more cases of Lassa fever, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 115. The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said the state also recorded one more death from the disease, raising the fatality figure to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)