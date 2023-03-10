TVC: We’ll appeal against the judgement – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will appeal against the judgement that ordered it to allow two voters to vote with Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC) in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections. Justice Obiora Egwuatu had yesterday, while delivering judgement in a suit filed by two aggrieved persons, Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson Allwell, said the order was made on the grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’s database. But the commission in a terse message by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman Rotimi Oyekamni, said it has been served a copy of the judgement “by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two plantiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC). “The commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court.” Justice Egwuatu in his ruling, ordered “the defendant (INEC) to allow the plaintiffs to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards issued by the defendant, the plaintiffs having been duly captured in the National Register of Voter’s database.”

