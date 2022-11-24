News

Twelve flogged at Afghan football stadium

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twelve people, including three women, have been flogged in front of thousands of onlookers at a football stadium in Afghanistan.

The group were guilty of “moral crimes” including adultery, robbery and gay sex, a Taliban official told the BBC.

This is thought to be the second time in a month the Islamist group has carried out public lashings.

The move could signal a return to the hard-line practices seen in the previous Taliban rule in the 1990s.

Omar Mansoor Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman for Logar region in eastern Afghanistan, where the lashings happened, said that all three women were freed after they were punished. Some of the men were jailed, he said, but it is not clear how many.

The men and women received between 21 and 39 lashes each. The maximum number a person can receive is 39, another Taliban official said.

Nineteen people were also punished last week in a similar flogging in Takhar province in northern Afghanistan, reports say.

The flogging in Logar province comes a week after the Taliban’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, ordered judges to enforce punishments for certain crimes in line with the group’s strict reading of Islamic Sharia law.

This interpretation of Islamic law includes public executions, public amputations and stoning – although exact crimes and corresponding punishments have not been officially defined by the Taliban.

The supreme leader’s order is the latest sign that the Taliban is taking a tougher stance on rights and freedoms; after promising to rule more moderately when they took power last year.

During their rule from 1996-2001, the Taliban were condemned for regularly carrying out punishments in public, including floggings and executions at the national stadium in Kabul.

The government also vowed that they would not repeat the brutal repression of women; but since the group’s return to rule women’s freedoms have been severely curbed and a number of women have been beaten for demanding rights.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari proposes 18-month extension of subsidy removal policy

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed an 18-month extension of the implementation of fuel subsidy removal policy. Recall, by the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the government ought to implement full removal of fuel subsidy by February 16 this year.   the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who briefed State House […]
News

Ogun police donate N1.5m to slain officer’s family

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State yesterday donated N1.5 million to the family of Inspector Olajide Omolayo killed by bandits in Saala- Orile forest in Yewa North Local Government Area. The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, handed over the cheque to Omolayo’s widow Funke at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta. The money, according to the commissioner, […]
News

Buhari swears-in Shehu RMAFC Chairman

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Chairman of the Revenue Allocation, Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Muhammad Shehu. Speaking with State House Correspondents, the newly sworn-in RMAFC Chairman lamented that the revenue allocation formula in Nigeria has not been reviewed in the past […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica