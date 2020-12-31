Metro & Crime

Twelve officers get decorated with new ranks in zone 16

Twelve police officers from zone 16, Bayelsa State were on Thursday promoted to higher ranks, including the public relations officer of the zone, SP Ikwo Kevin Lafiegha.
Decorating the officers, Assistant Inspector General of the zone, Austin Agbonlahor charged them on selfless service to the country.
AIG Austin Agbonlahor, while congratulating the newly promoted officers on their well-deserved elevation, charged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgment in their decisions at all times.
The AIG also called on officers serving in the zone to commit themselves to service of the nation, and humanity at large.
He charged: “This promotion comes with higher responsibility so in all you do, always have that at the back of your mind.
“Double efforts at carrying out your duties professionally, especially at this time that the nation and the world is faced with series of security challenges.
“I advise you to remain steadfast as you face tougher challenges in your career.”
Speaking on behalf of the elevated officers, DCP Udom, commended the Presidency and the Police Service Commission for finding them worthy of promotion.
The newly promoted Officers are Sermion Udom, Aaron Bassey and F.S. Ekanem, as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), while Hassan Yahaya got promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).
Other ACPs are Suleiman Abdulahi, Damola Victor, Abdukarim Nuhu, Adamu Danusa, Bello Tukur and Elemuba Eugene.
SP Ikwo Kevin Lafieghe, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, was promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police alongside Ewebelem Basil.
The newly created Zone 16, comprises of Bayelsa and Rivers states.

