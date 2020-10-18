Twenty three CSOs back Northern elders call for Service Chiefs’ sack

The Northern elders’ call for the sack of Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari, has received the support of a coalition of 23 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Some elders in the North under the auspices of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, had remained unyielding in their call for the replacement of the Service Chiefs with new ones.

Their demand had been predicated on the security situation in parts of the country, especially in the North.

In a statement, Sunday, the 23 CSOs under a group known as the Coalition of Civil Rights Organisations, claimed that the Northern elders’ position had the blessings of many Nigerians, in view of the prevailing security situation in the country.

“As a coalition of civil rights organisation following the security situation in the North in particular and the country as a whole, we wish to emphatically state here that we are in full support of the position of Northern elders that President Muhammadu Buhari sacks the Service Chiefs immediately.

“Security of lives and properties will improve immediately because new ideas and zeal will be brought to the table, and the entire country will be the ultimate beneficiary.

“We will wait to point some clear facts to President Buhari that there is an urgent need to restructure the country’s security architecture with the sack of the service chiefs and replace them with younger generals with respect to Nigeria’s diversity.

“This is not healthy for our country and if nothing is done, we may have big problems to contend with.

“It is on this note that we throw our weight behind the position of the Northern East elders in totality that the Service Chiefs be replaced immediately.

“We appeal to the president to replace them with younger generals with the zeal and commitment to end insecurity not just in the North but the country as a whole.”