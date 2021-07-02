Twin brothers remanded for ‘raping’ girlfriend, defaming her

Twin brothers, Olabode Taye and Olabode Kehinde, were on Friday remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre by a Magistrates’ court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly raping their girlfriend and posting her nude photos on facebook.

The defendants were arraigned alongside one Bakare Yusuf on a six-count charges bordering on conspiracy, indecent assault, breach of peace and rape.

The Police Prosecutor, Temitope Fatoba, told the court that the defendants had unlawful canal knowledge of one Rukayat (surname withheld), and thereby committed an offence contrary to the law.

The defendants were alleged to have conspired with three others, now at large, to commit the purported crime.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences were committed sometime in March 2021 at 7pm at Oke-Abuja area, Iragbiji in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

The prosecution further alleged that the defendants attempted to injure the reputation of the victim by posting her naked photographs on social media after taping her, thus exposing her to hatred or ridicule.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against them by the police.

