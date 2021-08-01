Twin plantain sellers on Ikorodu road

Oluwatosin Omoniyi The Ologede Ibeji (plantain twins) as they are fondly called by their customers, are beautiful faces to behold along Ikorodu road.

Driving down on Ikorodu road, by the service lane on the right, between Owode Elede and Owode Onirin, precisely, a kilometre after Mile 12, is the sight of this elegant looking identical twins, with long hair and rhyming facial make up on their faces.

They were smartly dressed same way and selling plantain (both ripe and unripe) to passersby, motorists and neighbours. They noticeably stand out in the row of those selling plantain on that lane.

Apart from their fair complexion, they are beautiful, with their dimple cheeks-faces, also friendly with a charming smile that brightens their look and a flash of well set of white teeth to customers, who pull up in front of their wares to buy plantain. Truthfully, their beauty is compelling and that could be the factor for their multitude of customers.

According to the twins, they dress in same dress, wear the same attire, facial make up and other beauty adornment, on daily basis, except on Saturdays, that they are agree to dress differently.

On whether, customers, friends and relatives find it difficult in identifying them, they explained to Sunday Telegraph that those who find it difficult to differentiate between them are probably new to them but their old customers and others can identify them easily.

As for having friends, they replied tersely that they decided not to have friends because they are sufficient for themselves.

“Actually, we are sufficient enough for ourselves. Our husbands and children can identify us easily,” they said. For the two hours Sunday Telegraph spent with the identical twins, vehicles of different shades, colours and shapes were pulling up by their wares and buying plantain.

The customers addressed them as either ‘Ejire’ or ‘Taiye/Kein’, how much is the plantain?” The response comes like, ‘N1000 sir/ma’ with smiles and flashes of white teeth to the customers. Even commercial bus drivers were pulling up at the request of their passengers to buy plantain from the twins.

The 38-year-old twins told Sunday Telegraph that they have been selling plantain together for seven years and counting; a business their mother introduced to them and trained them to be masters in the field and have since been enjoying good patronage from customers.

According to them, they started selling plantain from under Bridge of Mile 12 and were well known at that spot. But officials of KAI wouldn’t let them have peace of mind. So, they moved upward towards Ikorodu road and yet, their customers followed them and even still gained more customers. Indeed, they feel blessed. For the twins, it is absolute trust.

While Kehinde specialises in selling and collecting cash from customers, Taiye specialises in cutting and tying the plantain into bunches.

She also does the sorting. About two hours with them was really an interesting and fun moment. Sunday Telegraph observed that they were the only one selling plantain to passersby and other customers.

Within 20 minutes, they sold plantain up to the tune of N33,000 and by the end of the two hours with them, they had sold 12 stick-bunches and 38 smaller bunches of plantain. They sold the bigger bunches for N3,000 per bunch and N2,500 for those who have the strength to bargain while the smaller bunches went for flat price of N1,000 per bunch.

The irony is that those selling beside them are the ones who should have found their way out of that zone because customers ask only for the twins, meaning that they stand no chance of making sale at all except in the absence of the twins.

Sunday Telegraph observed that while their partners in trade struggle to sell a small bunch, the twins would have sold five to 10 bunches with smiles on their faces.

They agreed that those selling plantain around them feel threatened and even occasionally accused them of using charms to hypnotise customers to themselves.

“But we thank God for grace and for blessing the works of our hands. The space is as free as the sky and large for all to make their sales,” they said. They agreed that they do have disagreement but also resolve it quickly because they share almost everything together, ranging from account, house and other effects except husbands.

“We also share profit on equal basis, weekly. We just can’t cheat each other. We have absolute trust in each other,” Taiye said. There are many more interesting facts about these twins like, they hardly fall sick. In fact, they said they can’t remember when last they fell sick. The birth of their children has sequential arrangement of dates.

While Taiye’s children birth falls in May, Kehinde’s children birth falls in June. Both their husbands also live in America, they live together in same house somewhere in Ketu, cook together and eat together.

Their children also attend same school. They were the second set of twins their mother had! Contrary to the African twins’ myth, the twins told New Telegraph that they do not believe in such, like cooking and sharing of beans (known as ewa Ibeji) to people around them.

They also do not observe any ‘twins ritual’ like dancing round the market or sprinkling powder into the air. “We do not believe in any ‘gods of the twins’ nor do we have any taboos. We also don’t observe any annual twins’ rituals and our parents didn’t either. We are Christians and believe only in supreme God,” they chorused.

Surprisingly, the adorable twins don’t attend same church. Kehinde attends a white garment, Celestial Church of Christ, (CCC) while Taiye attends a Pentecostal church, Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG). Another surprising fact about the twins is that they are not from Yoruba tribe but they are very fluent in Yourba language.

Rather, they are from Okpe in Warri, Delta State.

