Arts & Entertainments

Twin sisters marry same man because they can’t live without each other

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Nigerian twin sisters have both gotten married to the same man because none of them can live without the other. Photos and a video which have gone viral on the internet, captured moment the man traditionally wedded the twin sisters.

It was gathered that the twins married same man because none of them can live without the other. And a closer observation also looked like one of the twin sisters is already pregnant at the time of their traditional wedding ceremony. The social media user who shared the story on Twitter, Nelson Obidon, wrote, “They are twins, he got married to them because one cannot live without the other. Yea or nah?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I lost my relationship over music career–Ogyny

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Oginni Oluwaseun David aka Ogyny has revealed how he lost a five-year relationship over his decision to stick to music. The entertainer made this known while speaking on the most painful sacrifice he made in his career. “She wanted me to choose another career. As I wasn’t making money yet from entertainment, I was even […]
Arts & Entertainments

Fireboy, Burna Boy take year-end accolades on Deezer

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At the end of 2020, French streaming platform, Deezer released its year-end data and it revealed that Burna Boy was the most-streamed Nigerian artist and that ‘Vibration’ by Fireboy was the top Nigerian song. Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ was Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2020 while Fireboy’s ‘Apollo’ and ‘Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps’ made the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Adesanmi: Towering testaments to a worthy wayfarer

Posted on Author Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Prof. Pius Adebola Adesanmi belongs to the class of people larger than life and death. When news filtered out that he was one of the 159 casualties of March 10, 2019, Ethiopian Airlines crash near Addis Ababa International Airport, lamentation reigned from far and wide and near. Adesanmi, fondly called Payo, was an in-your-face public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica