Twin sisters marry same man because they can’t live without each other

Nigerian twin sisters have both gotten married to the same man because none of them can live without the other. Photos and a video which have gone viral on the internet, captured moment the man traditionally wedded the twin sisters.

It was gathered that the twins married same man because none of them can live without the other. And a closer observation also looked like one of the twin sisters is already pregnant at the time of their traditional wedding ceremony. The social media user who shared the story on Twitter, Nelson Obidon, wrote, “They are twins, he got married to them because one cannot live without the other. Yea or nah?”

Like this: Like Loading...