Twins arrested for defiling female minor

Twin brothers have been arrested for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. The suspects, Chukwuemeka and Chukwuebuka Okpe, were reportedlyarrestedtogetherwiththeir mother, Mrs Chinwe Okpe, caretaker of the house the victim resides. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Executive Director, Davina Care Foundation, Mrs Rachel Yohanna, saidthecasewasbroughttothefoundation by the victim’s mother, Mrs Benedict Sunday, a nurse. She said the arrests were made following report of the incident at the Abagana Police Station, after which the victim was taken to hospital where the defilement was confirmed. She said: “She was taken to NtasiCentreforSexualAssaultcases at Enugu-Ukwu General Hospital, whereitwasconfirmedthatshewas defiledwhichcausedperennialtears (the area between the vagina and the anus).

“She was later accompanied by a police officer and an aunt to the suspects to the police clinic for a second test when the mother of the suspects claimed the medical result fromNtasicentrewasforged, butthe result still came out positive. “The victim’s mother said her daughter complainedofpainsinher private part and stomach sometime in November 2021, without telling her the caretaker’s sons defiled her. “As a nurse, she bought drugs and used hot towel to massage her daughter’s vagina area. “On January 16, she said she got back from work and met vigilance group with her daughter waiting. The group said they brought back her daughter after she ran to them for safety. “She explained the twin boys tried to defile her daughter a second time and because she refused, they beat her. When the girl reported to theirmother(caretaker), sheslapped her and threatened to deal with her if she does not keep quiet.

 

