Twist in N4bn fraud allegation suit as suspects seek rights enforcement

A High Court based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has adjourned till May 11, 2022 for the continuation of the suit seeking the enforcement of the fundamental rights brought by an Anambra- based High Chief, Dr. Cletus Ibeto, against the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC) over his invitation for interrogation over alleged fraud. Ibeto is under EFCC investigation over allegations of fraud and forgery of Rivers State documents relating to a property transaction brought against him by an industrialist, Dr. Daniel Chukwudozie (aka Dozzy).

The transaction involves about 20 hectares of land situate at Port Harcourt, Rivers State worth N4 billion sold to Chukwudozie by Ibeto, with documents suspected to have been forged. The EFCC had in the course of investigation over Chukwudozie’s petition on the suspected fraud and to compel Ibeto to refund the money had invited Ibeto for interrogation, but in a twist, Ibeto instead went to court seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights. At the resumed hearing of the matter at Court 4, presided over by Justice D.G. Diepiri, another suspect in the matter, Prince Chioma Chinwo, who was arrested and later released in the course of the EFCC investigation, also brought another suit seeking the court’s order for protection of his fundamental human rights. Chinwo’s name allegedly came up as the middleman between Ibeto and the Rivers State Lands Office for the processing of land documents for Ibeto, hence the interest of EFCC in him. While the substantive suit is pending over these ancillary suits, Dozzy claimed that a monthly bank interest of about N200 million is pilling on the N4billion loan he obtained from a bank since 2017 and it is now in the excess of N6 billion.

