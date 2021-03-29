Twists and turns of Imo North senatorial bye-election

With the Supreme Court suspending hearing on cases involving Imo North Senatorial District bye-election, ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the controversies over the battle between Ifeanyi Araraume, Frank Ibezim and Emmanuel Okewulonu for the senatorial seat

The controversy surrounding the Imo North Senatorial byeelection has taken another dimension with the All Progressives Congress (APC) accusing the Supreme Court justices of complicity.

Justice Musa Muhammad, who led a five-man panel of justices, said the Caretaker Committee National Chairman of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni, petitioned against him and two other justices for allegedly having a meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to subvert justice in the case.

As a result of this development, the apex court on March 23, suspended hearing on the case involving the senatorial bye-election indefinitely. Justice Muhammad informed counsels in the matter that the proceeding will not go on as scheduled until they are cleared of the accusation. “The APC alleged that my humble self led two others,

Helen Ogunwumiju and Abdu Aboki, to attend a meeting with members of the PDP to strategize how to subvert the outcome of this case. I must say that this is most unfortunate and my heart bleeds for this country.

“If people as highly placed as the interim chairperson of the APC would open his mouth and make this weighty statement against innocent justices of this court, then I say my heart bleeds. We are not interested in any matter and I challenge him and the party to substantiate his allegation that my humble self attended a meeting with members of the PDP with a view to subverting the interest of their party.

“This is a reckless and irresponsible statement. That is how these useless statements were made in the past and that is why we are not taking it likely. If they have honour, let them substantiate their allegations and I will not leave a day longer in this court.

So, this matter is adjourned sine die, and parties should approach the chief justice of the federation,” he said. Following the position of the Supreme Court, the APC issued an apology to the justices of the apex court.

Governor Buni, who apologised on behalf of the party, said: “It has come to my knowledge that an allegation was made against some Supreme Court justices claiming that there was a meeting between their lordships with the PDP to subvert the cause of Justice in the case of the Imo North Senatorial election.

“I want to make my position abundantly clear and in unambiguous terms that, I Hon. Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, had, at no time personally said, written nor directed anyone to write on my behalf or the party to allege or claim that their Lordships met with members of the PDP or any political party on any matter

. “I must say I am conscious of the positions their Lordships occupy, and would not be a party or be associated with such reckless statements against their Lordships. As Leader of APC, I am saddened by such weighty allegation said to be emanating from our party, obviously without my consent.

On behalf of every member of the party, we distance ourselves from this allegation and sincerely regret the injury and hard feelings this might have caused their Lordships. The party will do the needful to uncover those behind such accusation.”

Before the latest development at the Supreme Court, the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on March 18, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Senator Ifeanyi Araraume a certificate of return within 72 hours based on the result of the December 5, 2020, bye-election.

The court presided by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had in its judgement held that Ararume remains the winner of the election going by the earlier judgements of the court.

According to the judge, with regard to the Appeal Court judgement in Abuja, Ibezim remained disqualified. He, therefore, declared Araraume as the APC valid candidate in the poll.

The judge had earlier in a ruling dismissed Ibezim’s application seeking a stay of the judgement, pending the hearing and determination of the suit before the Supreme Court. He described the application as “an attempt to arrest the judgement.”

Meanwhile, as the two candidates laying claim to the APC ticket battle in court, the PDP added another twist to the controversy.

The main opposition party has claimed that its candidate, Emmanuel Okewulonu, won the bye-election because APC didn’t field any candidate for the said election.

The party also faulted the March 18 judgement by the Federal High Court, which ordered the electoral body to issue a Certificate of Return to Araraume. In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said the judgement further heightens the fears that the APC-controlled Federal Government is bent on using certain officials within the judiciary to suppress the opposition and subvert the will of the people.

The statement read in part: “Our party wonders how a matter which has been decided by the Supreme Court could be overruled by a Federal High Court. It was clear to all that the Supreme Court on February 5, 2021, upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which nullified the candidature of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as APC candidate for Imo North Senatorial District bye-election.

That verdict of the Supreme Court put to rest the candidature of Senator Araraume. “It is therefore bizarre that a Federal High Court presided over by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, which Senator Araraume had approached to declare him the authentic candidate and order INEC to issue him a Certificate of Return had done so in flagrant disregard to the Supreme Court ruling on the same matter.

“Our party holds that this is a direct miscarriage of justice, which poses a great danger not only to our democracy but also to our survival as a people and should not be allowed to stand. For the records, our candidate for the December 5, 2020,

Imo North senatorial bye-election, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, polled the highest valid votes cast at that election since courts of competent jurisdictions disqualified the two APC candidates, Sir Frank Ibezim and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, less than 24 hours to the election.

“On the strength of the disqualifications, the names of these two candidates were conspicuously excluded by INEC in the final list that was released.

They were not part of the total election process. Moreover, INEC’s refusal to declare Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu of PDP winner after the election quickly sold the electoral umpire out as being under the heavy influence of superior power.”

Similarly, a group under the aegis of Okigwe Zonal Youth Progressive Alliance comprising six local government areas of Imo North, on March 22, called on INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to Okewulonu.

The group, during a protest to INEC’s office in Owerri, the Imo State capital, said Okewulonu won the election in clear terms. National President of the group, Samuel Opara, who presented a petition to INEC, expressed concern that after three months of the bye-election, Imo North is yet to get a senator.

Opara, who accused the electoral umpire of denying them their constitutional right to be represented at the Senate, maintained that there was no candidate for the APC on the eve of the election (December 4, 2020) when INEC published list of candidates to participate in the election, following the court judgements that disqualified the two contending candidates of the party.

The youth leader insisted that no candidate of APC participated in the election and that a political party without a candidate cannot participate in an election or win any valid vote in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act. The controversy over the Imo North by-election started when Ibezim was disqualified from contesting the party’s primaries by the screening committee.

The committee said 11 aspirants were screened, out of which five were cleared and six, including Ibezim, disqualified for not meeting basic requirements. The committee then said: “Section 3(f) of the guidelines for the nomination of candidates stipulates that only aspirants fully cleared by the party shall be eligible to stand election at the party’s primaries.

Section 3(k) also clearly states that all aspirants must show knowledge of the party’s manifestos and programmes and must commit themselves to the full implementation of the party’s goals and objectives. Not losing sight of section 3(L) which states that all aspirants are to submit evidence of membership of the party for at least one year except a waiver is given.

“Therefore, in compliance with section 11 of the same guideline stipulating the roles and responsibilities of the screening committee, we have done our job sincerely, honestly and diligently without fear or favour but we have observed that Mr. Frank Ibezim who is purported to be one of the possible flag bearers of our party, was not cleared to contest the Imo North Senatorial primary elections.”

It would be recalled that Lady Uchenna Ubah had gone to court after the senatorial by-election primaries seeking an order of the court to compel the APC to submit the name of Ibezim’s name to the INEC as its candidate for the election.

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri in its judgement delivered on November 6, 2020, dismissed the suit on the premise that Ubah lacked the locus standi to institute the action.

The court went further to disqualify Ibezim, while ordering INEC to accept Araraume as APC’s candidate for the by-election. Dissatisfied with the judgment, both Ubah and Ibezim went to the Court of Appeal in Owerri to challenge the ruling. While Ubah insisted that the trial court wrongly held that she lacked the requisite locus standi to institute the action, Ibezim, contended that his right to fair hearing was breached by the court. Ibezim argued that the trial court made a declaration against him, even though he was not a party to the suit.

In its judgement, the Appeal Court on December 4, 2020, affirmed that Ubah was bereft of locus standi to maintain the legal action. It, however, held that Ibezim’s right to fair hearing was breached by the trial court.

Consequently, the appellate court proceeded to set aside the order that disqualified Ibezim and directed INEC to recognize him as an APC candidate. It was the same day that another Federal High Court sitting in Abuja disqualified Ibezim based on certificate forgery.

Justice Inyang Ekwo held that evidence before it showed that Ibezim presented falsified and uncertified photocopies of his WAEC certificate.

In the face of the conflicting judgments, the party had insisted that the screening committee was an ad hoc committee that had no power to disqualify any aspirant.

It stated that the party’s constitution hands such powers to the National Working Committee (NWC).

Apart from the disqualification from the screening committee, the real challenge before Ibezim is the certificate forgery allegation levelled against him by Araraume and how to convince the court that he didn’t falsify his WAEC result.

With the rulings and counterruling by the various courts trailing APC’s candidacy for the Imo North senatorial bye-election in the last five months, it would be difficult for the electoral umpire to issue a certificate of return to any of the contending candidates in the foreseeable future.

