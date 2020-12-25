Twists and turns of impeachment call

President’s impeachment: How far can PDP Reps go?

FELIX NWANERI writes on the ambiguities in the process of the impeachment of a Nigerian president against the backdrop of a recent call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus of the House of Representatives for impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari

Impeachment of a president the world over is a serious legislative business because of its appreciation as a technique for the function of the Principle of Checks and Balances in a democracy.

As a containment device, the exercise of this constitutional right by the legislative arm of government is intended to ensure that the executive – a president or a governor as the case may be – functions within the realm of the constitution.

Section 143 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), explicitly provides for a detailed procedure to be followed before a Nigerian president can be impeached. This procedure is sequential and must be duly followed. It is a chain of events, which must not be broken at any stage.

The sections states: “The President or Vice-President may be removed from office whenever a notice of any allegation in writing signed by not less than one-third of the members of the National Assembly is presented to the president of the Senate; stating that the holder of the office of President or Vice-President is guilty of gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office.”

However, no Nigerian president has been impeached. Perhaps, the reason is the ambiguity of the provisions of the constitution on impeachment.

If a president is to be impeached, the process will approximately take five months. It is after an impeachment notice that the president of the Senate, can within seven days, cause a copy of the notice to be served on the president and on each member of the National Assembly as well as also cause any statement made in reply to the allegation to be served on the legislators.

The next step is that the National Assembly, must within 14 days of the presentation of the notice, resolve by motion without any debate whether or not the allegation should be investi

gated. A motion that the allegation be investigated would not be declared as having been passed, unless it was supported by the votes of not less than twothirds majority of all the members of each House of the National Assembly.

After this, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), will at the request of the President of the Senate, appoint a panel of seven persons, who in his opinion are of unquestionable integrity, not being members of any public service, legislative house or political party, to investigate the allegation and within three months of its appointment, report its findings to each House of the National Assembly.

Where the panel reports that the allegation has not been proved, no further proceedings would be taken in respect of the matter. However, should the report have it that the allegation against the president has been proved, the National Assembly will then within 14 days of its receipt, consider it.

And if by a resolution supported by not less than two-thirds majority of all its members, the report is adopted, the president stands removed from office as from the date of the adoption of the report.

Botched attempt to simplify the process

The need to simplify the cumbersome impeachment process prompted a bill sponsored by a member of 7th House of Representatives in 2013 – Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

It was titled: “Bill seeking to amend Section 143 of the 1999 Constitution to remove the ambiguities in the process of removal of the President and the Vice-President from office on allegations of gross misconduct and to provide for a more transparent and democratic procedure for impeachment.”

Dogara, had then proposed adoption of the American model of impeachment by giving the sole powers to remove the President to the National Assembly.

According to him, rather than the CJN constituting a panel of seven persons to investigate any allegations of gross misconduct made against the president, the Senate will sit to convict the president after he would have been impeached by the House.

He, however, added that the CJN should preside over the sitting of the Senate. Dogara claimed that the current provision whittled down the powers of the National Assembly, noting that should the CJN’s panel fail to establish the allegations leveled against the president, the legislature would be ridiculed.

His words: “Once the omnipotent panel of seven is constituted by the CJN, who himself is an appointee of the president, and the panel reaches a decision, no authority, not even the courts can question it.

This may ridicule the National Assembly to the high heavens. It will be unprecedently ridiculous for a body consisting of 469 members to pass a resolution supported by two-thirds of its members only for a panel of seven to throw it out.”

Though the bill passed a second reading and received the support of some members of the lower legislative chamber then, many kicked against it, describing it as “unnecessary, undemocratic and a waste of parliamentary time.” Then Minority Leader of the House,

impeached by 18 members of the House of Assembly also in 2006 from a hotel instead of the approved place of sitting of the House. This was notwithstanding the fact that the legislators were not up to the constitutional mandated twothird of the House. Joshua Dariye, also had his own share of the illegality.

He was removed as governor of Plateau State by eight out of the 24 members of the state House of Assembly in 2006. The cases of deputy governors, who suffered similar fate, however make more mockery of the process. A majority of them were ousted over mere disagreements with their principals – the governors.

Move against Buhari

While governors and deputy governors have so far been at the receiving end of the impeachment process, no Nigerian president had been removed from office through such process.

But it seems that some members of the House of Representatives are out to take a gamble given their call for impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari. The lawmakers, who are of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extraction, recently called on Nigerians to compel their representatives in the National Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the President.

Leader of the PDP Caucus in the Green Chamber, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), in a statement on December 6, said Buhari should be impeached for gross incompetence and his continued breach of Section 14(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution.

He therefore urged members of the Federal Executive Council to invoke the provisions of Section 144 (1) of the Constitution by declaring the President incapable of discharging the functions of the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement read in part: “Nigerians are daily and defencelessly killed by terrorists and bandits, while the economy is being freely bled by public officers…. Northern Nigeria has long become the vortex of massacres. From Buni Yadi, Gamboru, Baga, Gwoza, Shiroro, Konduga, Kawuri, Southern Kaduna to Benue and certainly everywhere else in Nigeria, lives are being snatched by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers who have no respect for the sanctity of life.

“While President Buhari idles in the typical fashion of Emperor Nero as our country burns, questions must be asked about his capacity to lead at a time that our country desires robust and responsible leadership that can pull it from the brink and rescue it from the insurgents, terrorists, bandits and kidnappers. “President Buhari is unwilling to provide leadership to our fast collapsing country.

Rather than take the proverbial bull by the horn, President Buhari ensconces himself in Aso Rock, typical of a mourner-in-chief, and issues press statements that make no meaning to a grieving nation. “We call on Nigerians across tribe, religion and political party to wake up their National Assembly members and compel them to commence the impeachment process against President Buhari to save Nigeria.”

House threatens sanction

While it has been arguments for and against the call for the President’s impeachment among the populace, the leadership of the House said it will take disciplinary measures against Chinda. Majority Leader of the House, Ado Doguwa, who gave a hint to this, said Chinda did not represent the position of the PDP caucus of the House as he claims.

According to him, the Rivers lawmaker acted alone.

Doguwa blamed Chinda’s advocacy for the President’s decision not to honour the House’s invitation to brief lawmakers on what his administration is doing to address the security challenges in the country was due to the utterances of the lawmaker and concerns that the President would be embarrassed if he had honoured the invitation.

“It is baseless and unpatriotic of the PDP Caucus to call for the impeachment of Mr. President at this critical period of our democratic journey. After all, the unfortunate security situation we now found ourselves was the result of the PDP 16 years misrule in Nigeria,”

Doguwa said. The House spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on his part, described Chinda’s call as the “opinion of a single member of the opposition party in the House.” He added that the impeachment call was not logical as the President is yet to appear before the House to explain what his administration is doing to address the security issue.

His words: “This opinion of a single member of the opposition party in the House has been misinterpreted as the voice of the entire House of Representatives when it does not represent the weakest opinion of the minority-caucus of the 9th House. Even among the minority caucus, Hon. Chinda lost the opportunity to speak for the entire minority when he lost the minority leadership election to Hon. Ndudi Elumelu the minority leader of the 9th Assembly, a wound that has refused to heal.

APC dismisses call

Rising in defence of Buhari, the ruling party through its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, called on Nigerians to ignore the impeachment call against the President.

Nabena said: “The APC has no intention of joining issues with a crass statement credited to Kingsley Chinda, a purported factional ‘leader’ of the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives in which he has resorted to denigrate the office and person of the President by name-calling and insults.

“Chinda’s insensitive and callous intention is to play politics with the grief of citizens in the aftermath of the recent, gruesome and condemnable killings of some defenceless farmers in Zabarmari, Borno state by Boko Haram. The APC will not join Chinda and his PDP backers on this evil and ignoble road.

“We have since learnt that Chinda does not even have the support of any of the PDP House factions he claims to head. He is a lone rejected voice. The House of Representatives has already dismissed Chinda’s rant as illogical, self-serving.”

“The leadership of the National Assembly, the President and Armed Forces which the president heads as Commander in chief are on the same page in takling emerging security situations in the country and ensure the safety of all Nigerians.”

PDP backs members

Reacting to the sanction threat against Chinda, the PDP cautioned the leadership of the House on the implications of such bid. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the impeachment call as not only constitutional, but represents the opinion of the caucus and the party.

He added that Chinda as the leader of the PDP Caucus in the House is entitled to make such call. “This threat to Chinda is therefore a direct signal that the current leadership of the House of Representative is not on the side of the people but has been cowed to relinquish its statutory legislative powers for selfish reasons,”

PDP said. Noting that it is shameful that the House has reduced itself to the mouthpiece of the Buhari presidency, the PDP said: “It is disgraceful for the House of Representatives to blame its own members for the blunt refusal of Mr. President’s to honour a statutory invitation by Nigerians through their elected representatives to address them on the heightened insecurity across our nation under his watch.

“If the claims by the House leadership that President Buhari failed to honour the invitation because Hon. Chinda called for his impeachment is really the case, then the nation indeed lacks a leader worth his billing. This is because instead of stopping President Buhari, Chinda’s call ought to have spurred him to appear before the House and explain to Nigerians why killings, kidnapping and other acts of terrorism and banditry had escalated under his watch.”

Also faulting threats of sanction against him, Chinda, said the move is a call for sanctioning all Nigerians. He maintained that Doguwa is neither the mouthpiece of the PDP nor is he the spokesman of the executive, adding that the majority leader should explain what he has done or said, after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, queried the House’s power to invite the president.

“I will ask again, whether the call for the impeachment of Mr. President is unpopular with the people of Nigeria today and if truly we are not supposed to speak for the people regardless of what our personal position is? I will also ask whether it is unconstitutional for a member to call for a president’s impeachment.

“I will also ask if the Majority Leader of the House, is a PDP member or the mouthpiece of PDP as to say that’s not the position of PDP. Is the Leader of the House, the spokesperson of the executive or the mouthpiece for him to give reasons why the President reneged on his promise to brief the House? His call for a disciplinary measure is a call to discipline all Nigerians who believe that President Buhari is no longer fit for purpose.”

A member of the PDP caucus, Tajudeen Yusuf, who also dismissed Ado-Doguwa’s threat as part of the sycophancy that is killing Nigerian democracy, said “by dabbling into opposition members’ affair, trying to speak for them and expressing crass sycophancy for the executive arm, House Leader, Doguwa has thoroughly desecrated the high position he currently occupies.”

In a statement titled, “Impeachment: Purported threat of punishment, mere wishful thinking, part of sycophancy killing democracy,” Yusuf dismissed Doguwa’s threat to mobilise for sanctions against Chinda, saying such “wishful thinking antagonises the rising concern of Nigeria citizens.”

Despite the arguments for and against by the warring sides on the propriety or otherwise of the call for the President’s impeachment, some analysts are of the view that the move may be a ploy by some gladiators to test the political waters ahead of the 2023 general election, while others opined that it may be a strategy by the opposition to feel the perception of Nigerians on the Buhari-led APC Federal Government, as the PDP intensify plans to wrest power from the ruling party.

