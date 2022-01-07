Twists and turns over APC national convention

Despite being the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is swimming in crises and this has led to predictions of imminent implosion in some quarters. WALE ELEGBEDE writes on hostilities trailing the proposed February 2022 national convention of the party.

Th The dissolution of the twoyear- old Comrade Adams Oshiomole- led National Working Committee (NWC) on June 16, 2020 at the height of leadership crisis that nearly grounded the operational activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC), paved the way for a 13-man Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Yobe State’s Governor Mai Mala Buni. The interim team was inaugurated with a clear-cut mandate- to manage the affairs of the party and conduct a national convention within six months from June 25, 2020 that it was set up by the APC National Executive Council (NEC). However, the CECPC’s tenure has been extended twice since then.

The first was in December 2020 for six months. Another six months was given to the caretaker Govercommittee in June 2021. Expectedly, the double extension generated apprehension and erected several intrigues especially ahead of the party’s anticipated national convention. Rolling out its plans, the CECPC, working in concert with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), insisted that the conduct of an acceptable convention is dependent on the compilation of an authentic party membership register, hence the conduct of the party’s membership registration and revalidation exercise early 2021. But some members of the party opposed the move and this pitched the committee along with the Progressive Governors on one side and some party stakeholders on the other side.

The pioneer Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, described the decision of the Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee to embark on a fresh membership registration as an aberration. He also advised the committee to resist the temptation of falling for the sit-tight syndrome which he noted usually characterized most “handpicked authorities in most underdeveloped countries of the world.” Akande said, “No population census is repeated within less than a decade and voters are not re-registered at every election.

“Within this context, I see the present APC membership registration within less than a decade after the original register as an indefensible aberration leading to certain ugly perceptions.” Of course, the nationwide exercise further deteriorated and widened the divide in some states between governors, ministers and other leaders. In some states, some founding fathers of the party with their supporters were denied registration and shut out of the new register. While the tension subsided a bit following reconciliation moves, the CECPC announced the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s congresses from ward, local government, state to zonal level, but was silent on the national convention. After the disputed exercise, the party recorded parallel executives in many states including Enugu, Ekiti, Kwara, Bauchi, Taraba, Imo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Zamfara, Lagos and Rivers States.

Seeking for means to ameliorate the crises in the factionalised state chapters, the party inaugurated the Senator Abdullahi Adamu- led reconciliation committee, after the Congress Appeal Committees, which was earlier set up to mediate in the crises, was rebuffed by aggrieved members of the party in various states. However, it was not all gloom for the Buni-led committee as to its credit, the committee won over three serving governors, several senators and members of the House of Representatives from the opposition PDP.

But the major hurdle which appears to be the elephant in the room for the committee is the feasibility of the February date for its national convention. The doubt over the possibility of holding the convention has heightened in recent days. In fact, some are even calling for an outright suspension of the convention owing to the plethora of cases in court. Those in this line of thought expressed fears that the national convention could be declared illegal if court cases instituted in several states were not withdrawn or concluded.

In his lucidly expressed intervention, former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, urged the leadership of the APC to postpone the party’s convention slated for next month. Kalu, in a letter, addressed to governor Mai Mala Buni, and members of the planning committee, appealed to the party to consider conducting the presidential primaries and election of the National Working Committee of the party on the same day. In the acknowledged letter, the Chief Whip of the Senate, warned that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the congresses would lead to implosion.

The letter, titled, ‘Urgent Appeal For Postponement of APC National Convention,’ read in part, “It is with a sense of commitment and unflinching loyalty to our great party, the All Progressives Congress, that I write to you the content of this letter regarding the national convention of our party slated for February 2022.

“It is imperative to commend your sterling leadership qualities in helping to stabilise our great party across the six geopolitical zones, with high profile defections to the party to your credit as an outstanding party leader. “I must also commend your peaceful disposition and sense of commitment to the growth of our party which also saw very peaceful congresses across the states. However, it is pertinent to note that, some states are embroiled in crises with multiple factions. “These factions are not new to our politics, especially since the return of democracy in 1999. However, it is important to put into consideration the consequences of these factions during and after elections.

“It is important to remind you that the ignoble creation of factions in our party in Rivers and Zamfara states cost the party the governorship elections in those states. APC also failed to field candidates in some senatorial districts in Cross River State, thereby helping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to victory.

“Similarly, the creation of factions denied the party victory in so many states because the crisis was never settled. As a peaceful and tactful leader, I am sure you wouldn’t allow such a scenario to reoccur.” The APC chieftain further submitted that, “It is on this note that I write to appeal to your office and members of the Convention Extraordinary Planning Committee to reconsider the slated date for the 2022 National Convention. “It is important that we collectively save the party from implosion due to the numerous court cases across the states.

It is also important that you reconsider the date due to the confusion with regards to the zoning of offices. “The conclusion to be drawn from all the cases is that after the state congresses, the burgeoning morale of party members was badly affected.

It would be devastating to continue with the convention without settling the differences in our various states and sorting out the issues of zoning which, in my opinion, cannot be addressed in two months. “The logical corollary of the foregoing pronouncements of the courts is that having too many cases without settling them amicably, the APC may be embarking upon a collision course which may lead the party to implosion,” he said.

For many leaders and members of the ruling, the Senate Chief Whip eloquently and intelligently captured their positions, but for others, it was not fitting for their interests. Apparently on the other divide with Kalu, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, in a statement, “Plausibility of February 2022 APC Convention: Open Letter to APC Leaders,” said the suggestion by the former Abia State Governor was meant to put the governing party on the path of self-destruction.

The Forum of Governors on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) The PGF Director-General, who alleged that the APC CECPC could be masterminds of the call for postponement, expressed concern that the interim leadership apart from giving information of its intention to set up subcommittees ahead of the election, has been silent on the date and venue of the Convention.

Lukman further noted that the APC CECPC has not given the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC the mandatory 21 days notice ahead of the anticipated February date for the Convention, fuelling speculation of lack of sincerity. The statement read in part:” It is very difficult to excuse the CECPC from the campaign to postpone the February Convention.

If the CECPC is not interested in the postponement of the Convention from the agreed February 2022 date, why is it difficult to make a formal announcement about the date and venue of the Convention? Statutorily, by the requirement of the Electoral Act, the party is expected to serve at least 21 days’ notice of the Convention to INEC. Which basically means that if the Convention is to hold any day before February 28, 2021, the notice to INEC should be given on or before February 7, 2022. That being the case, the temptation could be to argue that there is more time. Some reminders would be necessary at this point.

“First, in June 2020, when the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party dissolved the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led NWC, one of the expectations was that holding the Convention in December 2020, would have free the party from all the tempestuous atmosphere created around national elections.

“It would also have provided the needed atmosphere to review issues in the party before the process of selecting candidates for elections. All these would appear to have been forgotten and lost. “And for whatever reasons, arguments are now being given about why ‘presidential primary and election of National Working Committee members’ hold ‘on the same day and venue to avoid rancour and litigations.”

The Director General of the PGF further restated his call on the interim national leadership of the party to convene meetings of statutory organs of the party to ensure the inclusion of all tendencies within the APC ahead of the Convention.

As President Muhammadu Buhari meets today, Friday, with the Buni-led CECPC on the convention, it is left to be seen whether the party will go ahead to choose its party officers next month or postpone the convention. Head or tail, Nigerians are following the development in the ruling party with bated breath, especially as the outcome will be an indicator for the 2023 election directions for the APC.

