Twitter: Amnesty Int’l mocks FG

Amnesty International, yesterday welcomed the restoration of the operations of micro-blogging giant, Twitter in Nigeria but dismissed the ban as illegal in the first place. The Federal Government had on Wednesday, lifted the suspension it placed on Twitter in Nigeria after it accused the social media platform of supporting fake news and fueling the activities of separatist groups in the country. The suspension was lifted after Twitter agreed to establish a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022.

In the reaction posted on Twitter, Amnesty International said the ban, which lasted for seven months had deprived Nigerians of exercising their right to freedom of expression. The statement added: “Amnesty International welcomes the lifting of the Twitter ban by Nigerian authorities, after 7–months of depriving Nigerians of exercising their right to freedom of expression on a social media platform that facilitates dialogue and empowers everyone to communicate, hold useful debates and conversations, and demand accountability from the Nigerian authorities.

“The Twitter ban was illegal — in the first place — and an attack on the right to freedom of expression, including online, accesstoinformation, and media freedom. “Nigerian authorities must end all acts that violate rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and freedom of the press,” the rights group said. However, the Federal Government has asked Twitter to fulfil some conditions before restoring its services. These conditions would address issues such as the legal registration of operations, taxation, and managing prohibited publication in line with Nigerian laws. Twitter has agreed to meet all the conditions.

