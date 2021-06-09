Twitter ban: Drama as PDP lawmakers stage walk out at plenary

There was a mild drama yesterday as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, staged a walkout from plenary in protest against the recent ban on the operations of microblogging and social networking service, Twitter in Nigeria.

The lawmakers also dared the Federal Government to arrest them for using Twitter, insisting that they will continue to tweet in spite of the ban as Twitter had become a global communication platform. Leader of the caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) had triggered the walkout, after Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila announced the leadership’s decision to investigate the Federal Government’s order banning the Twitter service and prosecute any citizen who uses it. Trouble began after Gbajabiamila addressed members at the resumption of plenary informing them of the decision to probe the ban on twitter.

In response, Hon. Chinda raised a point of order, asking the Speaker to, in addition to the investigation, urge the Federal Government to rescind its decision pending the conclusion of the House investigation into the matter. However, Gbajabiamila ruled Chinda out of order, explaining that a decision had already been taken on the matter and a committee mandated to investigate the ban. Chinda said: “Mr. Speaker, I stand on section 39 of the Nigerian constitution, section 19 of the Universal declaration on Human and Peoples right and article 9 of the African charter of Human and Peoples right.

“As a representative of the people, I have a source of communication with my constituents; I have a source of interaction with my leaders. But in moving this, I must, with all sense of responsibility, commend the steps you took this morning concerning this issue of ban of twitter.

It was very proactive, very timely. “But my concern is that as a Nigerian and several other Nigerians out there, the implication is that for the ten days you have given that committee to work, this breach will continue. We don’t even know for how long thereafter our interaction with the Executive arm will last.”

The PDP caucus leader submitted that while he agreed with the submission of the leadership of the House completely, the executive arm of government should, in the interim, reverse the ban pending the proposed investigations. But Gbajabiamila was not ready to grant his request and an altercation ensued. The Speaker said: “Let me quickly refer you to order 9, rule 1 sub rule 6 of our rules which states that it shall be out of order to reconsider any specific question upon which the House has come to a conclusion during the current session except upon a substantive motion for rescission. “This matter has already been sent to the committees to look at the issues you are talking about and will report to us within ten days.

Even if you had brought a motion here, it would have been referred to a committee. We are not even sure if your motion would not have been killed. This day, we have saved the day. So you are ruled out of order.” Chinda, who was not satisfied, remained standing and was bent on pushing his point of order. At this point, the majority leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC Kano) cautioned Chinda to concede to the presiding officer by telling him “be guided”. Consequently, Speaker Gbajabiamila continued with proceedings of the House, a decision which did not go down well with Chinda and his colleagues who walked out on the House, ignoring taunts from some APC members who were shouting “you can leave”, “you can go.” Speaking to the media, Chinda expressed grave concerns over the present administration’s dictatorial posture, alleging that the ban may compound the lingering insecurity and unemployment.

Chinda and his colleagues, who also volunteered to submit themselves for prosecution at any court, argued that all the PDP members will continue to tweet without restraint, adding that there is no other means of communicating with their constituents. Meanwhile, the House has mandated a joint committee on communication, justice, information and culture, and national security and intelligence to investigate the ban. Speaker Gbajabiamila, who announced the decision, specifically directed the joint committee to invite the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to “brief the House on the objectives, intent, and duration of the suspension on the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.”

The investigation is also to find out the “legal authority” for the suspension of the operations of the microblogging site. The speaker said the outcome of the investigation would determine further actions the House would take on the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila, who acknowledged the role of Twitter as an important communication platform for “communication and commerce in Nigeria, particularly amongst the younger generation”, noted that it was understandable that the suspension generated fierce debate lately. However, the Speaker explained that the House must react to the development with caution, first by bringing the government’s decision under scrutiny through the investigation it had ordered. He added that as “good” a tool as Twitter is, it can also be used as “a tool for bad actors”, while at the same time asking all regulatory agencies to ensure that their actions are in line with existing laws of the land.

Like this: Like Loading...