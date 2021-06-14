Twitter ban: Dust over AGF’s prosecution order

‘No legal, constitutional basis to prosecute Twitter users’

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have questioned the legality of the recent directive by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to prosecute violators of Federal Government’s ban on the use of Twitter. To the lawyers, the AGF lacks the power to prosecute any Twitter user because the use of microblogging site is not a known crime or written offence in Nigeria

One of them said: “Neither Malami, the DPP, nor this government, can prosecute any twitter user. Using twitter is not a known crime or written offence.

The National Assembly has not enacted any law banning the use of the social media, including Twitter”. Another one said: “I really don’t know under which law he intend to carry out the prosecution of those that violate the Twitter ban. The proclamation of the president has no legal force because we are not in a military regime.

Any law that was not passed by the National Assembly or not in the Laws of the Federation is not a law and to that extent, it is null and void”.

The above quotes were some of the comments by some senior lawyers while reacting to the directive by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) for the prosecution of violators of Federal Government’s ban on the use of Twitter in the country.

The AGF had on June 5, 2021, in a statement signed by one of his aides, Umar Gwandu, ordered the prosecution of violators of Federal Government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The statement indicated that the AGF’s directive which was issued a day after the Federal Government’s suspended the use of Twitter in the country is an indication of government’s resolve to clampdown on violators of the ban. Gwandu disclosed that the AGF had ordered the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Umar Muhammed, to begin the prosecution of those bypassing the ban.

He added that the DPPF has been directed to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Commission (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of the offenders without any further delay.

The statement reads: “Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has directed for immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the DPPF to liase with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay”.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government through the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had announced an “indefinite suspension” of Twitter operation in Nigeria on June 4, 2021.

The announcement came two days after Twitter took down a controversial tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari which the microblogging site said violated its rules.

The tweet was viewed by many Nigerians as a veiled threat of violence against the Igbo ethnic group. In the statement announcing the suspension, the information minister cited “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”. The statement signed by an aide to the minister, Segun Adeyemi, reads: The Federal Government has suspended indefinitely the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the presistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence. “The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria”.

However, amidst widespread condemnation of the ban, the Federal Government had said it will reconsider its stand when it is assured that Twitter platform will be used ‘responsibly’. Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this disclosure at a meeting with envoys of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and European Union in Abuja.

The minister said though there was no definite time to lift the ban, the condition for taking such decision is tied to the responsible use of the social media. “We are not saying that Twitter is threatening the country or any such thing, why we have taken this measure is to stop them to be used as platforms for destabilisation and facilitation of criminality or encouragement of criminalities”, Onyeama said.

The meeting was sequel to the condemnation of the Federal Government’s action by the envoys. A joint statement issued by the envoys on the heels of the Twitter ban reads: “We strongly support the fundamental human right of free expression and access to information as a pillar of democracy in Nigeria as around the world and these rights apply online as well as offline. Banning systems of expression is not the answer.”

Lawyers on AGF’s prosecution order

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have faulted the recent directive by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for the prosecution of violators of government’s ban on use of Twitter. The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend were unanimous in condemning the directive which they said was devoid of logic and legality.

They said such directive is in breach of Section 36 of the Constitution which forbids prosecution of anyone for an offence that is not contained in a written law. Condemning the directive, a rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, said no Nigerian can be legally prosecuted for using Twitter because the National Assembly is yet to enact any law banning the use of Twitter.

He said: “The Court of Appeal was emphatic in ONWUGHALU v. FRN (2019) LPELR-47313(CA), that no citizen of Nigeria can be tried or punished for an alleged offence not created by law. Neither Malami, the DPP, nor this government, can prosecute any twitter user. Using twitter is not a known crime or written offence.

“The National Assembly has not enacted any law banning the use of the social media, including Twitter. Mere verbal pronouncement, declaration, directives or threats by the Attorney-General, do not amount to a law validly passed by the National Assembly. “Any Nigerian arrested or detained should immediately proceed to the sub-regional West African Court situated in Abuja. The African charter on Human and People’s Rights is there to protect the rights of citizens of Nigeria. “The Court that operates it (the West African Court) is there right now, fully operational.

The last time I checked, we are not in the Hobesian state of nature where life was solitary, nasty, short and brutish. We are not operating a military junta or Musolini and Hitler’s despotism and absolutism. Nigeria is not a banana Republic. Never in the past; not yesterday, not today; not tomorrow; not ever. We operate a Constitutional democracy where things are done according to the rule of law and within our constitutional organogram. We do not operate rule of the thumb or rule of men. It is always better to build strong institutions rather than strong men”.

Speaking in the same vein, another silk, Mr. Kunle Adegoke (SAN), noted that the AGF’s prosecution directive lacks legal backing because the use of Twitter is not yet a criminal offence in Nigeria.

“If there is any provision of the Act of the National Assembly which has been violated by the use of Twitter and there is punishment for such violation, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has the power to prosecute such offence under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, I’m not aware of any such law that has criminalized the use of Twitter. By Section 36 of the Constitution, no one can be prosecuted for an offence that is not contained in a written law and for so long as the National Assembly retains the prerogative to make laws, I doubt if the AGF can prosecute anyone for using Twitter. The decision in Aoko vs Fagbemi still remains good law that no one can be guilty of an offence not contained in a written law.

A criminal offence cannot be created by executive fiat”, the silk said. A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, also questioned the basis for the AGF’s directive. He challenged the AGF to supply the section of the law under which he intend to prosecute Nigerians for using Twitter. Ubani said: “The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) is yet to give us the section of the law under which he will prosecute the alleged violators. I doubt the possibility of the socalled prosecution.

The position of the law is that no one can be prosecuted for an offence that is not in existence and written with prescription of penalty thereof. I think he is joking about the prosecution. However if he is serious, we await and see the law and section he wants to proceed with”. Dr. Fassy Yusuf asked Nigerians to disregard the AGF’s directive saying it is devoid of logic and legality.

“The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has not been behaving as the Chief Law Officer of the country. All his professional activities has been that of a partisan professional. I really don’t know under which law he intend to carry out the prosecution of those that violate the Twitter ban.

“The proclamation of the president has no legal force because we are not in a military regime. Any law that was not passed by the National Assembly or not in the Laws of the Federation is not a law and to that extent, it is null and void.

The AGF is just playing to the gallery and was only trying to impress the president and his other masters. Nigerians should discountenance what he has said because it is devoid of logic and legality”, he said. Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu was also of the view that there was no legality or justification for the AGF’s order.

He said: “There’s no legality or justification for the AGF’s order because under the constitutional democracy that we practice, Section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution declared that no Nigerian citizen can be arraigned or tried for an act that does not constitute a criminal offence adequately provided for under criminal laws and over which punishments upon convictions are prescribed. “The AGF has thus far not been able to show any legislation that criminalises the use of Twitter in Nigeria.

Under what Act or Law will the suspected offenders be charged? Our Hon. Attorney General of the Federation should familiarise himself with Section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution which renders it impossible for a citizen of Nigeria to be tried for an offence that does exist as at the time the act was committed. “The AGF should concentrate energy in the prosecution and possible conviction of Boko Haram terrorist suspects because we have seen very little of that.

He should dissipate more energy in effectively prosecuting all corruption cases to keep faith with Section 16(a) of the 1999 Constitution which enjoins the the Federal Government to abolish all forms of corruption and abuse of power. He should fast-track the prosecution and convictions of politically exposed and high profile cases scattered all across the federal courts on sundry charges of corruption.

“He should concentrate his efforts on the numerous and abandoned cases of economic sabotage and should also encourage States Attorneys General to expedite action on the prosecution of kidnapper, bandits, robbers and ritualists. But more importantly, he should leave the twitter distraction and fight for the protection and promotion of the fundamental rights of Nigerians.”

Like this: Like Loading...