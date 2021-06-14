Twitter ban: ECOWAS court hears SERAP, Nigerians’ suit against FG 

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will on June 22 commence the hearing of a suit challenging the Federal Government’s suspension of the operations of microblogging platform, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The plaintiffs in the suit are the Registered Trustees of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 420 Nigerians among whom are the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili as well as the co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu.

The court, in a notice to the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) as well as that of the respondent, Mrs. Maimuna Lami Shiru, indicated that the hearing will be virtual.

“Notice is hereby given that this application has been fixed for hearing of the application for Interim Measure on the 22nd day of June 2021 at 10 am in the forenoon and will be heard on that day if the business of the court permits or otherwise on some adjourned day of which you may not receive further notice,” the court stated.

SERAP and the 420 Concerned Nigerians have dragged the Federal Government to the court over “the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, criminalisation of Nigerians and other people using Twitter, and the escalating repression of human rights, particularly the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom in the country.”

