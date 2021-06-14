News

Twitter ban: ECOWAS court hears SERAP, Nigerians’ suit against FG 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu  Comment(0)

The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will on June 22 commence the hearing of a suit challenging the Federal Government’s suspension of the operations of microblogging platform, Twitter, in Nigeria.

 

The plaintiffs in the suit are the Registered Trustees of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 420 Nigerians among whom are the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili as well as the co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu.

 

The court, in a notice to the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) as well as that of the respondent, Mrs. Maimuna Lami Shiru, indicated that the hearing will be virtual.

 

“Notice is hereby given that this application has been fixed for hearing of the application for Interim Measure on the 22nd day of June 2021 at 10 am in the forenoon and will be heard on that day if the business of the court permits or otherwise on some adjourned day of which you may not receive further notice,” the court stated.

 

SERAP and the 420 Concerned Nigerians have dragged the Federal Government to the court over “the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, criminalisation of Nigerians and other people using Twitter, and the escalating repression of human rights, particularly the rights to freedom of expression, access to information, and media freedom in the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

IPPIS: Senior polytechnic staff threaten strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…issue FG 21 days ultimatum    The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), has threatened to withdraw services if the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and stoppage of minimum wage were not addressed in the next 21 days.   Giving the ultimatum to the Federal […]
News

Firm, dental agency sensitise on importance of oral health

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In commemoration of the 2021 World Oral Health Day, Colgate the world’s leading toothpaste brand, collaborated with the Nigerian Dental Students Association (DSA) and the Nigerian Medical Students Association (NMSA) to reach out to 44 locations in rural communities across 31 states in Nigeria. At each location, activities started in the early hours of the […]
News

Nkire calls for return of APC BoT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amember of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has called for the immediate reconstitution of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. Nkire, also a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC, made the call in Abuja in the midst of the crises rocking the party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica