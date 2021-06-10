Twitter ban: Experts expose multiple negative impacts

Muoghalu: It’s unconstitutional,infringement on freedom of expression

Onyekpere: It’ll worsen unemployment, deter investors

The controversial order banning the operation of Twitter in Nigeria, yesterday attracted more reactions from some politicians as well as experts on economy and finance in the country. They argued that besides the economic implications, the ban had triggered a chain of political backlashes from the local and foreign scenes in the last two days.

A case in point was the joint statement of the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden and the European Union condemning the ban and seeking a reversal. A former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 Elections, Prof Kingsley Muoghalu, described the ban as “a very negative development on several fronts” and advised President Muhamadu Buhari to reverse it in the interest of the country.

Muoghalu, who is also the Special Envoy of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Post-COVID Development Finance for Africa, said the decision was a clear affront on freedom of speech and a contravention of Chapter 2: Section 2 of the 1999 Constitution. He said that when a supposedly democratic nation clamps down on freedom of speech it is tantamount to infringement on the right of the media to hold the government accountable. According to him, in today’s technology driven world, Twitter, being a social media platform, is part of the mass media which has a guaranteed role under the constitution, adding that the ban placed on it in Nigeria has sent a negative signal to the global community.

Similarly, the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has expressed dismay over the ban on Twitterby the Federal Government of Nigeria. Lead Director of the Centre, Eze Onyekpere, described the ban as a gross violation of the human and economic rights of Nigerians. He said that Twitter, being part of social media platforms, is a veritable medium for the outreach of enterprises in the ICT and other sectors. Onyekpere said that banning Twitter will retard investments, productivity, employment generation and the overall output and outcome of the economy.

Like this: Like Loading...