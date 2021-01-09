Twitter ban: Free speech under attack – Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr., son of outgoing US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, protested the permanent ban on his father’s account by Twitter and some other social media platforms.

According to him, free speech is under attack with the various censorships by big Silicon Valley companies.

“Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like never before! Don’t let them silence us,” the younger Trump tweeted, urging Republican followers and Trump loyalists to sign on a website for updates.

“If I get thrown off my social platforms I’ll let you know my thoughts and where I end up,” he added.

Earlier, Twitter permanently suspended the President’s account, saying the US leader is too dangerous to use the platform.

After a “close review” of tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account, “we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.

The unprecedented move, which severs Trump from his 88.7 million followers, is an astounding setback for the president in the chaotic waning days of his administration.

It could also prove an insurmountable hurdle should the brash Republican choose to mount a political comeback in 2024, as he has hinted he could do on multiple occasions.

Several other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Google, amongst other have also slammed severe sanctions on the outgoing US president who was accused of inciting his followers to attack the Capitol during Congress deliberations to certify the November 3 victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Political leaders across all continents have condemned Trump’s action, with many accusing him of dragging one of the world’s most respected and resilient democracy in the mud.

