Twitter ban: Govt, not well advised – Swag Omoluabi

Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, popularly known as ‘Swag Omoluabi’, has joined other influential Nigerians to criticise the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria by the Federal Government, stressing the fact that government was not well advised.

He opined that the action was uncalled for and detrimental to the economy.

“There are other ways to sanction Twitter without taking the extreme action that has rendered millions of Nigerians voiceless and taken away their means of livelihood,” he noted.

According to Oriyomi, who is the CEO of Swag Omoluabi, a wave-making social-cultural blog, “the social networking platform is not just a communication tool but also a marketing and transactional medium for many legitimate businesses and millions of Nigerian youths and as such a component of the economy of this country.”

Taking such an extreme action, Swag Omoluabi noted, shows that the people in government did not fully understand how integral Twitter is to the country’s economy.

He is, however, optimistic that the standoff between the Nigerian government and Twitter would soon come to an end.

“Both parties cannot afford to ignore each other for a long time. I believe that they are working behind the scene to resolve their differences,” he said.

Swag Omoluabi also in the same breath cautioned abusers of social media to desist from using Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for negative purposes.

“There are so many positive things to use social media to achieve, and therefore such prospects shouldn’t be polluted with negativities,” he said.

He observed that there has been an alarming increase in the abuse of social media.

“A lot of people are putting social media to perverted use such as trolling, false accusation and defamation of character as well as financial fraud. We all must be responsible users of social media,” he stated.

