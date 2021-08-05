News

Twitter ban: Indian firm inaugurates Microblogging App in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu with agency reports Comment(0)

An Indian microblogging and social networking app, Koo, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Nigeria to deepen online expression, thoughts and ideas among people. Co-founder of Koo, Mr Aprameya Radhakrishna, made this known during a virtual press briefing organised to announce the launch of the App in Nigeria.

The new launch was coming as the Nigerian government banned Twitter after the microblogging app deleted President Buhari’s tweets, which it said violated its rules. Radhakrishna said the platform was aimed at enabling Nigerians to express themselves in the digital space. He said: “We are delighted to have an opportunity to launch in Nigeria, because of its rich cultural diversity.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akeredolu sacks aides, makes fresh appointments

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…as Assembly approves 13 Special Advisers’ appointment Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has terminated appointments of some of his political aides. Those affected included Personal Assistants, Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants to the governor just as the state House of Assembly had given the governor an approval to appoint 13 new Special Advisers. […]
News Top Stories

Drop calls for cessation, Uzodinma urges agitators

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on all secessionists to drop their agitation. It will be recalled that certain non-state actors in the Southeast are calling for the creation of Biafra Republic, while others in the South-west are clamouring for the creation of Oodua Republic out of Nigeria. But, Uzodinma who spoke with State […]
News

Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Nigerian doctor, wife in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sugar Land police are investigating the deaths of a Greatwood Nigerian couple found in their home Friday morning. A Nigerian Doctor in the United States, Dr Ben Okigbo, shot himself to death on Friday. The tragic incident happened at his Greatwood, Texas, United States home. Police haven’t said how they died, but an investigator on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica