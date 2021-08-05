Twitter ban: Indian firm inaugurates Microblogging App in Nigeria

An Indian microblogging and social networking app, Koo, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Nigeria to deepen online expression, thoughts and ideas among people. Co-founder of Koo, Mr Aprameya Radhakrishna, made this known during a virtual press briefing organised to announce the launch of the App in Nigeria.

The new launch was coming as the Nigerian government banned Twitter after the microblogging app deleted President Buhari’s tweets, which it said violated its rules. Radhakrishna said the platform was aimed at enabling Nigerians to express themselves in the digital space. He said: “We are delighted to have an opportunity to launch in Nigeria, because of its rich cultural diversity.”

Like this: Like Loading...