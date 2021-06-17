News Top Stories

Twitter ban: Lawyer drags FG, AGF, minister to court

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

A rights activist, Inibehe Effiong, has taken the Federal Government and two others to a Federal High Court in Lagos over the suspension of Twitter operations in the country. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as well as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), were joined as co-respondents in the suit.

In the suit marked FHC/L/CS/542/2021, the lawyer is among other reliefs seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further suspending, deactivating or banning the operations and accessibility of Twitter or any other social media service in Nigeria. He wants the court to declare the threat by the Federal Government to prosecute citizens who ‘violate’ the suspension or ban of Twitter in the absence of any written law as illegal.

Effiong argued that suspending the operation and accessibility of Twitter in Nigeria without any written law amounts to a violation of his right and other Nigerians to use Twitter for expression, reception of information and impartation of ideas. He added that the Federal Government’s action is unconstitutional, unjustifiable, undemocratic, arbitrary, null and void. The lawyer further revealed that he has consistently used Twitter and other microblogging platforms to express his views on the failure, inadequacies and performance of the government at all levels, including the Federal Government and its agencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia community protests imposition of monarch

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Residents of Umuokpo Amairi na abuo autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State have protested against exclusion of their ‘King-elect’, Chief Micah Ohajuru from the list of royal fathers due to be given staff of office by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.   The protesters, who took to the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway to showcase […]
News

Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP bicker over opinion polls

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of Saturday’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of purported poll forecasts which tipped the opposition party ahead of the ruling party, the APC.   The PDP had in a statement issued over the weekend by its […]
News

N’Delta ex-militants vow to resist shoddy NDDC jobs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A group of ex-Niger Delta agitators have vowed that they will resist poorly executed jobs that do not serve the test of time, insisting that contractors handling jobs for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) deliver quality projects in order to drive development in the region. The agitators under the aegis of the Leadership, Peace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica