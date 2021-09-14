Twitter ban: Nigeria lost N148bn in 100 days, says CSOs

A group of civil society organisations advocating for digital rights and freedom of speech have alleged that Nigeria has lost at least N148 billion ($360 million) since the ban of the micro-blogging site, Twitter in the country on June 4.

The groups comprising Enough Is Enough Nigeria (EIE), Paradigm Initiative (PIN), Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said the figure was based on a report released by https:// netblocks.org/ on the impact of the ban on Nigeria economy.

They lamented that many advertisers and Twitter-based businesses are out of business as a result of the ban. Speaking at a press conference to mark 100 days of the Twitter ban, executive director of Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan said the ban has impacted revenue projections of many businesses.

New Telegraph recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration banned the use of micro-blogging site, Twitter in Nigeria on June 4 which attracted condemnations from inside and outside the country.

Some countries, groups and prominent individuals have described the ban as a gross violation of human rights. Sesan said the Federal Government cannot say that it is promoting innovation and technological advancement while Twitter remains banned in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...