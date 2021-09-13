News

Twitter ban: Nigeria lost N148bn in 100 days, says CSOs

A group of civil society organisations advocating for digital rights and freedom of speech have alleged that Nigeria has lost at least N148 billion ($360 million) since the ban of the micro-blogging site, Twitter in the country on June 4.

The groups comprising Enough Is Enough Nigeria (EIE), Paradigm Initiative (PIN), Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) said the figure was based on a report released by https://netblocks.org/ on the impact of the ban on Nigeria economy.

They lamented that many advertisers and Twitter-based businesses are out of business as a result of the ban. Speaking at a press conference to mark 100 days of the Twitter ban, executive director of Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan said the ban has impacted revenue projections of many businesses.

New Telegraph recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration banned the use of micro-blogging site, Twitter in Nigeria on June 4 which attracted condemnations from inside and outside the country. Some countries, groups and prominent individuals have described the ban as a gross violation of human rights.

Sesan said the Federal Government cannot say that it is promoting innovation and technological advancement while Twitter remains banned in the country.

NEWS (pix: Lt-Gen. Faruq Yahaya)

COAS to commanders: Excuses will no longer be tolerated

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruq Yahaya, has read the riot act to field commanders and others warning that excuses for failure will no longer be tolerated.

The Army Chief handed down the warning in his address, Monday, at the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Conference holding in Abuja.

“Failure is failure, irrespective of the circumstances,” Yahaya stated.

According to him: “Commanders must take initiative, they must take decisive actions to defeat the threats in their respective AORs. I will not again take or accept no excuses. Gentlemen, failure is failure irrespective of the circumstances

“I want to state that the Nigerian Army under my watch will remain resolute and continue to chart progressive paths towards tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

“Hence, I have directed that serious attention be given to sustaining and improving the tempo in all ongoing Nigerian Army operations across the country. I have also directed the conduct of special operations especially in the North Central and Northwest Regions to address the deteriorating security infractions in the regions.”

