Twitter ban takes shine off Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay’s fight

Nigerians seem to be missing its biggest entertaining bouts due to the recent twitter ban by Federal government. Call it an advantage or disadvantage, there is no doubt that many twitter users get the front row seats at any trending celebrity fights or faceoff.

If twitter is not facing its recent woes in Nigeria, the fight between Nigeria’s top female music stars, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay would have been among the most juicy battles trending on the social handle.

Some of the ardent followers of the music stars who saw the fight video argued that no one would have heard the last of the jabs from fans of both singers if twitter was working in Nigeria.

Though there are many thriving serious businesses on twitter, it is also where the juiciest gossips are judged. In a video that went viral on Tuesday, singers Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay were involved in a nasty fight in a salon in Lagos.

Both women were seen being pulled apart as they have a go at each other for an issue that started few years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...