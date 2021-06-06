News Top Stories

Twitter ban: Telcos seek speedy resolution

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comments Off on Twitter ban: Telcos seek speedy resolution

…Nigerians continue usage via VPN

 

Telecommunications operators under the aegis of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has said they are working with the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure a speedy resolution of the current suspension of Twitter activities in Nigeria.

 

The President of ATCON, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, who disclosed this, noted that while the Association and its member companies understand the position of the Federal Government, the reasons for the directive, and have complied with the directive, it is pertinent that the issue was resolved soon in the interest of all.

 

He emphasised that the OTT platforms of which Twitter is one, is an integral part of the Digital Economy that the Federal Government is promoting. “So, when an unfortunate disagreement arises with respect to the user policies, it is good it is resolved in a timely manner,” he said.

 

Earlier, another umbrella body of the telcos, the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) announced its members’ compliance with the government’s directives to block Twitter over their networks. According to a statement issued by the association, the compliance was in line with the terms of their licence.

 

“We wish to confirm that our members have received formal instructions from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the industry regulator to suspend access to Twitter. ALTON has conducted a robust assessment of the request in accordance with internationally accepted principles.

 

“Based on national interest provisions in the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and within the licence terms under which the industry operates, our members have acted in compliance with the directives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) the industry regulator.

 

“We will continue to engage all the relevant authorities and stakeholders and will act as may be further directed by the NCC. We remain committed to supporting the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and upholding the rights of citizens,” ALTON said in the statement.

 

The telcos, however, noted that “as an industry, we endorse the position of the United Nations that the rights held by people offline must also be protected online.

 

This includes respecting and protecting the rights of all people to communicate, to share information freely and responsibly, and to enjoy privacy and security regarding their data and their use of digital communications.”

 

Meanwhile, hours after the enforcement of the ban by the telecom operators, many Nigerians have remained active on the microblogging site, Twitter. This is possible through the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPN) applications, which disguise the users’ IP address as emanating from other countries of the world rather than Nigeria.

 

With these VPN apps, many Nigerians are not feeling the impact of the ban, which has forced President Muhammadu Buhari to jettison his 4.1 million followership on the social site.

 

Before the enforcement of the ban, the President’s wife, Mrs Aisha Buhari, with hundreds of thousands followers had also deactivated her Twitter account.

 

While several government officials, ministries, agencies, and departments, had consistently used the platform to pass messages across to Nigerians, the ban has shut them out of the system.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Don’t go on strike because of minimum wage bill, FG begs labour

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to organised labour not to cripple activities in the country because of the minimum wage bill currently in the National Assembly. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the appeal at the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) meeting on Tuesday in Owerri, Imo State, said he was […]
News

Troops destroy 13 suspected terrorists’ gun trucks in 2 operations – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Coordinated operations by troops prosecuting the war against insurgency in the North East, have resulted in the destruction of a total of 13 gun trucks The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), which made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday, said the operations were undertaken by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole. Coordinator, […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: Teaching no longer thankless profession in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday gave out 12 cars to the finalists of the 2020 Teachers Merit Award. Thirteen cars were billed to be given out to the best teachers, but it was learnt that one of the teachers couldn’t meet up. Among the lucky winners were seven male and five female […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica