News

Twitter ban: There’s conspiracy ‘to silence me’, says Trump

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

•Free speech under attack –Trump Jr

 

US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure over an alleged attempt to silence him by Twitter, Democrats and the Radical Left.

 

Trump alleged that Twitter is conspiring with his political enemies “to silence me”, a move he vowed to fight against. He made the allegation via his official @POTUS account after the social media platform permanently suspended his account on Friday.

 

However, Twitter said it had deleted the post, saying: “Using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules. We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account.”

 

“Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me,” Trump had tweeted.

 

Facebook and Twitter had banned Trump accounts Friday due to fear he would use them to instigate another attack such as the one in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.

 

The US president, however, told his over 88 million followers @realDonaldTrump that another social network would soon be created for them to meet.

 

“We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. “We will not be SILENCED!” he added.

 

Google has also pulled the Parler app from its mobile store for allowing ‘egregious content’ that could incite deadly violence like that seen at the US Capitol.

Apple has reportedly warned Parler that its software could be removed from the App Store if it doesn’t take measures to prevent users from planning illegal, violent activities on the platform such as the deadly attack in Washington.

 

The Parler social network has become a haven for farright personalities who say they have been censored by other social media platforms.

 

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr., son of outgoing US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, protested the permanent ban on his father’s account by Twitter and some other social media platforms.

 

According to him, free speech is under attack with the various censorships by big Silicon Valley companies.

 

“Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like never before! Don’t let them silence us,” the younger Trump tweeted, urging Republican followers and Trump loyalists to sign on a website for updates.

 

 

“If I get thrown off my social platforms I’ll let you know my thoughts and where I end up,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

W’Bank approves $500m for girls’ education in 7 states

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…targets 6.7m students in Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Borno, Plateau, Ekiti The World Bank has approved a $500 million credit for the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) towards improving secondary education opportunities among girls in seven states in the country. The credit was approved from its International Development Association (IDA) which provides […]
News

Court set to arraign ex-Gov Ohakim for fraud allegation

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

A n Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama has issued a summons on a former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, compelling him to appear before it on 11th November, 2020 for arraignment on a threecount criminal charge filed against him by the Inspector General of Police (IG). The court’s summons was contained in […]
News

Bayelsa gov tells Works Ministry to fix bridge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to repair the collapsed portion of the bridge on Edepie-Otuasega-Imiringi road in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.   Thegovernor, whogavethe directive on Saturday during aninspectiontourof thefailed portion, saidheaskedtheministry to carry out remedial work on the road project as its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica