News

Twitter ban: There’s conspiracy ‘to silence me’, says Trump

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

US President Donald Trump has expressed displeasure over alleged attempt to silence him by Twitter, Democrats and the Radical Left.
Trump alleged that Twitter is conspiring with his political enemies “to silence me”, a move he vowed to fight against.
He made the allegation via his official @POTUS account after the social media platform permanently suspended his account on Friday.
However, Twitter said it had deleted the post, saying: “Using another account to try to evade a suspension is against our rules. We have taken steps to enforce this with regard to recent Tweets from the @POTUS account.”
“Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me,” Trump had tweeted.
Facebook and Twitter had banned Trump accounts Friday due to fear he would use them to instigate another attack such as the one in the nation’s capital on Wednesday.
The US president, however, told his over 88 million followers @realDonaldTrump that another social network would soon be created for them to meet.
“We have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future.
“We will not be SILENCED!” he added.
Google has also pulled the Parler app from its mobile store for allowing “egregious content” that could incite deadly violence like that seen at the US Capitol.
Apple has reportedly warned Parler that its software could be removed from the App Store if it doesn’t take measures to prevent users from planning illegal, violent activities on the platform such as the deadly attack in Washington.
The Parler social network has become a haven for far-right personalities who say they have been censored by other social media platforms.
Conservatives backing President Donald Trump’s claims of election malfeasance earlier sparked a migration to alternative social media sites that have refrained from filtering unverified claims.
The shift has boosted right-wing favorites like Parler, Newsmax and Rumble, which have rejected Facebook and Twitter’s approach of labeling and limiting the reach of conspiracy theories.
Sites like Parler have attracted Republican lawmakers as well as the Trump campaign.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Arik Air resumes operations July 8

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik Air, has concluded plans to resume domestic flights from July 8, following the Federal Government’s decision to re-open Lagos and Abuja airports for operations.   The airline said it will be operating three daily flights from Lagos to Abuja in the first phase of the restart while Port Harcourt will […]
News Top Stories

DPR’s remittances to Federation Account hit $1.03bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria’s oil industry regulator, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has declared that it remitted $1.03 billion to Federation Account from oil and gas royalties and legacy debts.   Its Director, Sarki Auwalu, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said that the agency collected oil and gas royalties, which represent the proportional value […]
News

Trump supporters to hold virtual ‘second inauguration’ on Jan. 20

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of supporters have pledged to attend a virtual “second inauguration” for President Trump, who lost his bid for a second term, at the same time President-elect Joe Biden is slated to be sworn in on January 20. The event, being organised through Facebook, triggered a disclaimer by the social media site: “Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica