News

Twitter ban to be lifted soon – FG

Posted on Author Lawrance Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said it set to lift the ban on the operations of micro-blogging site, Twitter in Nigeria. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Specifically, Mohammed said the ban on Twitter by the Federal Government would be lifted in a matter of days. While giving an update on the government’s negotiation with the management of Twitter; the Minister revealed that most of the conditions given to them have been accepted.

He said the areas still pending such as the sitting of an office in Nigeria; as well as having a Twitter staff of management cadre that will serve as the country representative, were being discussed. He stated that while Twitter had accepted to set up an office in Nigeria; it is however insisting that the earliest it can establish it is 2022. Nevertheless, the minister expressed confidence that the outstanding issues would be resolved in a few days or weeks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos East by-election: APC, PDP clash over N5,000 vote-buying claims

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of tomorrow’s senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in a war of words of an alleged N5,000 vote-buying plans aimed at undermining the integrity of the election. Twelve political parties would be in the contest for the election but candidates of the […]
News

Buhari govt awarding illegal contracts – Falana

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falan (SAN) has declared all the contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last six years illegal. Falana, who spoke at the 24th Anti-corruption Situation Room (ACSR) organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in Abuja Wednesday, said the contracts were in violation of the Public Procurement […]
News

UK study finds new symptoms related to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chills, loss of appetite, headache and muscle aches are among a new set of symptoms related to COVID-19, experts at Imperial College London said yesterday in a report. The study was conducted among more than one million people between June 2020 and January 2021. The report said new symptoms were in addition to the “classic” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica