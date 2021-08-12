Twitter ban to be lifted soon – FG

The Federal Government yesterday said it set to lift the ban on the operations of micro-blogging site, Twitter in Nigeria. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Specifically, Mohammed said the ban on Twitter by the Federal Government would be lifted in a matter of days. While giving an update on the government’s negotiation with the management of Twitter; the Minister revealed that most of the conditions given to them have been accepted.

He said the areas still pending such as the sitting of an office in Nigeria; as well as having a Twitter staff of management cadre that will serve as the country representative, were being discussed. He stated that while Twitter had accepted to set up an office in Nigeria; it is however insisting that the earliest it can establish it is 2022. Nevertheless, the minister expressed confidence that the outstanding issues would be resolved in a few days or weeks.

