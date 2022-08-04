Business

Twitter bans 43,140 accounts in India for violating norms

Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle with the Indian government over content blocking orders, has banned over 43,140 accounts of Indian users in the month of June over violation of its guidelines, the microblogging platform said in its monthly compliance report. Twitter said it purged 40,982 accounts for child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and similar content and also banned 2,158 accounts for promoting terrorism.

The mictoblogging platform said it received 724 grievances in the country through its local grievance mechanism between May 26 and June 21, and took action on 122 complaints. In May, Twitter had banned more than 46,000 accounts of Indian users. It had received 1,698 complaints via its local grievance mechanism in that month.

 

