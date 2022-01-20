Twitter: Counting pains, gains of 222-day ban

With last week’s lifting of the sevenmonth ban on Twitter, businesses, as well as government officials, are gradually returning to the microblogging platform. However, the fact remains that billions of naira had been lost, but are there also gains from the government’s action? SAMSON AKINTARO examins the pros and cons

The Federal Government of Nigeria, last week, lifted the ban it placed on the microblogging site, Twitter, effective from Wednesday, January 13, 2022. This brought an end to the 222 days of blockage that saw many Nigerians using various Virtual Private Network (VPN) apps to access Twitter. From the first day of the ban on June 5, 2021, it had been projected that the country’s economy would suffer from it. That projection became obvious considering millions of transactions that are sealed on the platform on a daily basis. Aside from private businesses leveraging the platform to boost their sales, Twitter has become the most vibrant platform for governmentcitizens engagement in Nigeria. Incidentally, while the business and government engagement aspects of Twitter were brought to a halt for 222 days, the social aspects continued as many young Nigerians continued using the app via VPN while the ban lasted. But while Nigerians continue to count their losses to the ban, government said it had recorded some gains through the action, which will also benefit the economy. One of the gains, according to government, is that Twitter will now pay tax in Nigeria.

Why the ban?

While the last straw that broke the camel’s back was the deletion of a part of President Mohammadu Buhari’s Tweet, which Twitter said it found to have violated its rules, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had said that government took the action because Twitter had been providing an avenue for people threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria. He claimed that the owner of Twitter helped to fund the #End- SARS protest and also allowed the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to use the platform to call for the killing of Nigerian security operatives. He said Twitter failed to take down Kanu’s tweets despite repeated requests to do so.

Economic loss

If the estimation of the global internet mapping platform, Netblocks. org, is anything to go by, Nigeria’s economy had lost about N546.5 billion in the 222 days of the Twitter ban. According to the platform, the country loses N90.7 million every hour of the ban. By the end of January 12, 2022, the ban had lasted 5,328 hours. According to a cybersecurity and communications consultant at the World Bank Group, Andrew Madaki, the ban, aside from leading to loss of jobs for many young Nigerians, also sent the wrong message to international investors about Nigeria. “The tech sector has grown so much in Nigeria in recent time and has seen a lot of transformations. Unfortunately, the ban passed a message to the investors that your policies can change at any time. “And so, if you set up an organisation in Nigeria, one policy in one day can shut down your business. So, this affects the investor confidence in the economy,” he said.

Other losses

While noting that social media is an integral part of attaining the goals of Nigeria’s digital economy agenda, the Chief Executive Officer of Jidaw Systems, Mr. Jide Awe, said the government’s suspension of Twitter, one of the major global social media plat- forms, had hindered the growth of the digital economy in Nigeria. But most importantly, he said, was the huge impact it had on the country’s youths’ innovation drives. “Many who had become dependent on the platform for social, economic, and political activities were significantly affected. Losses may be considerable for youth and small businesses. It was a huge setback – for youth innovation, entrepreneurship, and employment, as young people and youth-led organisations are the most active segment of the population on Twitter and other social media platforms,” he said.

The gains

Going by government’s claims and the reasons cited for the lifting of the ban, Nigeria may have succeeded in forcing Twitter to have a physical presence in Nigeria after the latter had initially snubbed the country by siting its Africa office in Ghana, last year. According to government, some of the gains of the ban include ongoing economic and training opportunities as the company continues to consider expanding its presence in Nigeria; getting a better understanding of how to use the Twitter platform effectively to improve businesses; revenue generation from the operation of Twitter in Nigeria; smooth and coordinated relationship between Nigerian government and Twitter, leading to mutual trust; reduction of cybercriminal activities such as terrorism, cyberstalking, hate speech, etc, and working with Twitter and other global companies to build an acceptable code of conduct following the global best practice. Government said Twitter had also agreed to some of its conditions set during the negotiation. According to a statement issued by the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), “Twitter has committed to establishing a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022. The legal entity will register with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). The establishment of the entity is Twitter’s first step in demonstrating its long-term commitment to Nigeria. “Twitter has agreed to appoint a designated country representative to interface with Nigerian authorities. The Global Public Policy team is also directly available through a dedicated communication channel. Twitter has agreed to comply with applicable tax obligations on its operations under Nigerian law. “Twitter has agreed to enrol Nigeria in its Partner Support and Law Enforcement Portals. The Partner Support Portal provides a direct channel for government officials and Twitter staff to manage prohibited content that violates Twitter community rules. “At the same time, the Law Enforcement Portal provides a channel for the law enforcement agencies to submit a report with a legal justification where it suspects that content violates Nigerian laws. Taken together, these represent a comprehensive compliance apparatus. “Twitter has agreed to act with a respectful acknowledgment of Nigerian laws and the national culture and history on which such legislation has been built and work with FGN and the broader industry to develop a Code of Conduct in line with global best practices, applicable in almost all developed countries,” the government stated.

Last line

While the country may have recorded some gains from the Twitter ban, there is no doubt that the losses and the pains far outweigh the gains. Of course, the gains from the ban could also have been achieved without the ban, which is why government needs to be more diplomatic in resolving issues that could lead to economic losses and cause irreparable damages.

