Twitter goes into frenzy as Wizkid receives Grammy plaque

On Thursday, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid received his Grammy plaque. Wizkid posted the award on his Instagram stories and becomes the second Nigerian to receive a plaque after Burna Boy, over the past few weeks. On March 14 the Nigerian superstar won ‘Best Music Video’ for his role on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ at the 63rd Grammy Award but he is getting the much coveted plaque more than three months after in accordance with the award show’s standard practice. He won the award alongside Beyonce, who owns the song and featured artistes like Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy. The award will also go to Jenn Nkiru, who directed the video. The song was made for Beyonce’s album, Lion King: The Gift, which featured other Nigerian artists.
